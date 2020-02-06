When senior Gustavo Giaro arrived to start his collegiate career in 2017, UNA’s tennis team was completely different.
He was a freshman who was glad to be able to play and perform at any given opportunity and was a key player late in what would be the last time UNA would make an NCAA tournament appearance in Division II.
Fast-forward four years and UNA men’s tennis is in the midst of its spring season and taking aim at its ASUN rivals.
Giaro, along with fellow seniors Andreas Hansen and George Markos, juniors Cade Reasons and Tim Heslin, sophomore Cian Maguire and freshman Yannick Pfleiderer, help compose a much more experienced team under 11th-year head coach Brice Bishop.
The Lions have yet to win in six matches this spring, but that’ snot surprising given the early schedule features matches against Auburn and Ole Miss twice and Alabama once.
Bishop crafted the early portion of the schedule this way for multiple reasons. He wanted to give the Lions a chance to play elite competition early and also to get court time, given the fickle January-February weather and the lack of an indoor facility.
UNA’s Florida rivals in the ASUN don’t need indoor facilities given their climate. UNA is at the mercy of the weather, so that court time is important. It also allows Bishop to compile film of his players to dissect and use as a learning tool.
The Lions schedule also includes five more in-state matchups before they shift gears into ASUN play starting March 26.
Giaro and Hansen, both seniors, realize that the goal is to perform well and make the ASUN tournament.
“With us playing big schools, it’s only going to make us better,” Giaro said. “We will know what to expect when we get to conference and we will be ready.”
Hansen agreed.
“We may have lost to the teams we played earlier (Auburn, Ole Miss, and Alabama), but we are not that far off, Hansen said. “Our team's goal is to make the ASUN (tournament). It’s going to be quite tough but that’s certainly our goal.”
