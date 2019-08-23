Coach’s corner
Head coach: Jimbo Fisher
Age: 52
Record at school: 9-4
--
Breaking it down
Location: College Station, Texas
Stadium: Kyle Field (102,733)
All-Time record: 741-481-48
Conference affiliation: SEC
Last conference title game appearance: None
Returning starters: 11 (7 offense, 4 defense)
--
Four-down territory
1. No question under center: Texas A&M will have no trouble figuring out who will start at quarterback, as Kellen Mond returns for his third season as a starter. Mond completed 238-of-415 passes for 3,107 yards and 24 touchdowns against just nine interceptions. He will need to lead the Aggies as they look to replace other offensive weapons.
2. Lost leaders: Trayveon Williams had the best year as a running back in A&M history when he rushed for 1,760 yards and 18 touchdowns. Also lost was Jace Sternberger, the Aggies’ leading receiver at tight end, who was first team all-conference after averaging 17.33 yards per catch and scoring 10 touchdowns on 48 receptions.
3. Mann in front: Punter Braden Mann may be one of the unsung heroes on the team, but he is hardly unknown after last year’s Ray Guy Award-winning season. Mann averaged 51.0 yards per punt with a long of 82 and an NCAA-record 14 of at least 60 yards. He was a unanimous first team All-American and was named first-team All-SEC.
4. Defensive questions: After allowing just 95.2 rushing yards per game, fourth in the nation, the Aggies have plenty of players to replace on their front seven and in the secondary. They have a number of players with game experience, but they mostly served to add depth last year and will have to step up into starting rolls this year.
--
Extra Point
Jashaun Corbin returned a kick 100 yards for a touchdown last year, but will be the No. 1 running back when the season starts. After filling in for Williams, Corbin will be expected to carry much of the load and take some of the pressure off Mond. He averaged 5.6 yards per carry and made the freshmen All-SEC team last year.
--
Upset special
Cheer: Georgia. The Bulldogs play Florida, Missouri and Auburn before hosting the Aggies and could be in for a letdown. A&M will have the season to find a running back and put together a defense, so this could be a surprise for Georgia.
Jeer: Auburn. The Tigers will bring a stout defense into Kyle Field and could surprise the Aggies for the second year in a row. Mond will get his yards and points, but Auburn has enough to keep the game close and pull off the win.
--
Crystal ball
8-4: The Aggies play most of their toughest SEC opponents at home, but travel to Georgia and LSU to finish out the season. They also visit Clemson in the second game of the year. They could easily overcome the losses last year to Auburn and Mississippi State, but the Bulldogs in Athens will be tough and LSU will want revenge for last year’s seven-overtime game.
--
Did you know?
In the summer season of meaningless lists, ESPN put together its list of the top 50 football programs to celebrate the 150th year of college football. Texas A&M found itself at No. 32, behind such programs as Minnesota, Washington, Michigan State and Boise State. While such lists are good for starting bar fights and not much else, few fans in College Station would rank their Aggies behind Boise State. Just based on wins alone, A&M has 741, which puts the Aggies 24th all time.
--
Quotebook
“Everybody's in a grind. That's what football is about. That's why you win tough games. You embrace the grind. You gotta love it. If you don't like the grind you don't need to play football. There is no easy way to be good in football. So you're either gonna make a choice to do it or you're not. Motivation is internal.”
— Jimbo Fisher
--
2018 results
Texas A&M 59, Northwestern State 7
Clemson 28, Texas A&M 26
Texas A&M 48, ULM 10
Alabama 45, Texas A&M 23
Texas A&M 24, Arkansas 17
Texas A&M 20, Kentucky 14 (OT)
Texas A&M 26, South Carolina 23
Mississippi State 28, Texas A&M 13
Auburn 28, Texas A&M 24
Texas A&M 38, Ole Miss 24
Texas A&M 41, UAB 20
Texas A&M 74, LSU 72 (7OT)
Texas A&M 52, N.C. State 13
--
2019 schedule
Aug. 29 Texas State
Sept. 7 at Clemson
Sept. 14 Lamar
Sept. 21 Auburn
Sept. 28 Arkansas (Arlington, Texas)
Oct. 12 Alabama
Oct. 19 at Ole Miss
Oct. 26 Mississippi State
Nov. 2 UTSA
Nov. 16 South Carolina
Nov. 23 at Georgia
Nov. 30 at LSU
— Dennis Tymkiw
