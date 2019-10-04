Today
Dartmouth at Penn, 6 p.m., ESPNU
UCF at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., ESPN
New Mexico at San Jose State, 9 p.m., CBSSN
--
Saturday
Iowa at Michigan, 11 a.m., FOX
Kent State at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Maryland at Rutgers, 11 a.m., BTN
Oklahoma at Kansas, 11 a.m., ABC
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., FS1
Purdue at Penn State, 11 a.m., ESPN
TCU at Iowa State, 11 a.m., ESPN2
Tulane at Army, 11 a.m., CBSSN
Utah State at LSU, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Air Force at Navy, 2:30 p.m., CBSSN
Auburn at Florida, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Baylor at Kansas State, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Bowling Green at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC
Illinois at Minnesota, 2:30 p.m., BTN
Texas at West Virginia, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Virginia Tech at Miami 2:30 p.m., ESPN
Memphis at Louisiana Monroe, 2:45 p.m., ESPNU
Northwestern at Nebraska, 3 p.m., FOX
Troy at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network
Georgia at Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN
Michigan State at Ohio State, 6:30 p.m., ABC
Tulsa at SMU, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
Vanderbilt at Ole Miss, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
California at Oregon, 7 p.m., FOX
San Diego State at Colorado State, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Washington at Stanford, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
