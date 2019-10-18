Auburn at Arkansas

Tennessee at Alabama

Michigan at Penn State

Oregon at Washington

Charleston Southern at UNA

Tulane at Memphis

Florida State at Wake Forest

Texas A&M at Ole Miss

Florida at South Carolina

Temple at SMU

--

Gregg Dewalt

Auburn

Alabama

Michigan

Washington

UNA

Tulane

Wake Forest

Texas A&M

Florida

Temple

Last week: 7-3

Season: 44-26

--

Craig Thomas

Auburn

Alabama

Penn State

Oregon

UNA

Memphis

Florida State

Texas A&M

Florida

SMU

Last week: 9-1

Overall: 53-17

--

Michael Hebert

Auburn

Alabama

Penn State

Oregon

UNA

Tulane

Wake Forest

Ole Miss

Florida

SMU

Last week: 9-1

Season: 50-20

--

David Elwell

Auburn

Alabama

Penn State

Oregon

UNA

Memphis

Wake Forest

Texas A&M

Florida

SMU

Last week: 7-3

Overall: 57-13

--

Matthew Speakman

Auburn

Alabama

Penn State

Oregon

UNA

Memphis

Wake Forest

Texas A&M

Florida

SMU

Last week: 10-0

Season: 54-16

--

Jordan Campbell

Auburn

Tennessee

Penn State

Oregon

UNA

Tulane

Wake Forest

Texas A&M

Florida

SMU

Last week: 9-1

Season: 48-22

