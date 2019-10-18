Auburn at Arkansas
Tennessee at Alabama
Michigan at Penn State
Oregon at Washington
Charleston Southern at UNA
Tulane at Memphis
Florida State at Wake Forest
Texas A&M at Ole Miss
Florida at South Carolina
Temple at SMU
--
Gregg Dewalt
Auburn
Alabama
Michigan
Washington
UNA
Tulane
Wake Forest
Texas A&M
Florida
Temple
Last week: 7-3
Season: 44-26
--
Craig Thomas
Auburn
Alabama
Penn State
Oregon
UNA
Memphis
Florida State
Texas A&M
Florida
SMU
Last week: 9-1
Overall: 53-17
--
Michael Hebert
Auburn
Alabama
Penn State
Oregon
UNA
Tulane
Wake Forest
Ole Miss
Florida
SMU
Last week: 9-1
Season: 50-20
--
David Elwell
Auburn
Alabama
Penn State
Oregon
UNA
Memphis
Wake Forest
Texas A&M
Florida
SMU
Last week: 7-3
Overall: 57-13
--
Matthew Speakman
Auburn
Alabama
Penn State
Oregon
UNA
Memphis
Wake Forest
Texas A&M
Florida
SMU
Last week: 10-0
Season: 54-16
--
Jordan Campbell
Auburn
Tennessee
Penn State
Oregon
UNA
Tulane
Wake Forest
Texas A&M
Florida
SMU
Last week: 9-1
Season: 48-22
