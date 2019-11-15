Florida (8-2, 5-2) at Missouri (5-4, 2-3)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Columbia, Mo.
TV: CBS
The series: Missouri leads 5-3
The line: Florida by 7
The lowdown: Florida ranks 25th in passing offense (288.5 yards per game), which may not sound that great until considering that the Gators best finish in that category since the start of 2010 was 79th. … Florida has a chance to win 10 games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008-2009. … The Gators have scored 94 touchdowns in 23 games under coach Dan Mullen. In the 38 games Florida played from 2015-2017, the Gators scored 93 touchdowns. … Since coming on as a replacement, quarterback Kyle Trask has thrown 19 touchdowns, making him one of 27 FBS quarterbacks to hit that number. However, his 239 attempts are the fifth-fewest in that group. … Florida has eight players with at least 150 receiving yards for the first time since 1992. ... Missouri has not played at home in 35 days. That is tied for the longest such streak in the nation this year. … The Tigers are 5-0 at home this year, and are averaging 40.4 points per game while allowing 11.6. … Missouri is 10-3 in the month of November under fourth-year coach Barry Odom, and has won six straight November home games dating back to 2016. … The last 13 interceptions Missouri has grabbed have been converted into touchdowns, dating back to the Tennessee game last year. … The Tigers have five defensive scores, second-most in the nation. … Missouri has won the last two games against Florida.
--
Kentucky (4-5, 2-5) at Vanderbilt (2-7, 1-5)
When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Nashville
TV: SEC Network
The series: Kentucky leads 45-42-4
The line: Kentucky by 10
The lowdown: With three games left in the season, Kentucky needs two wins to reach bowl eligibility for the fourth straight year. … Tennessee stopped the Wildcats one yard short of the winning touchdown last week with 90 seconds left in the game. … Junior Lynn Bowden Jr. gained 114 yards last week after moving over from wide receiver four weeks ago. His 613 yards in those four games are the most in a four-game stretch since 1995. …Bowden is the only FBS player to lead his team in rushing and receiving. … The defense has held four straight SEC opponents to 305 yards or less, the best such streak since 1979. … The Wildcats have allowed just three total points in the first half of the last three games. ... Only Tennessee and Ole Miss have played Vanderbilt more than Kentucky. … This season, 17 players have earned their first start for the Commodores. … Running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn has entered the top 10 in school history in rushing touchdowns, rushing yards and 100-yard rushing games in just 21 appearances. … Last week against Florida, for the fourth straight week, the Vanderbilt defense did not include a senior starter. … Senior offensive lineman Saige Young is the only player on the Vanderbilt roster from Kentucky. … Kentucky has won the last three games in this series. … Vanderbilt has fumbled five times (second in the nation) and is 10th in the country with three lost fumbles.
--
LSU (9-0, 5-0) at Ole Miss (4-6, 2-4)
When: 6 p.m., Saturday
Where: Oxford, Miss.
TV: ESPN
The series: LSU leads 62-40-4
The line: LSU by 21
The lowdown: Quarterback Joe Burrow and Clyde Edwards-Helaire were named SEC Co-Offensive Players of the Week for their performances against Alabama. … Burrow leads the SEC and ranks second in the country in passing yards (3,198), passing yards per game (355.3) and passing touchdowns (33). … LSU has won at least eight games for 20 straight years, tops among Power 5 schools and second only to Boise State (21) among all FBS schools. … Under coach Ed Orgeron, the Tigers are 20-1 when a rusher reaches 100 yards, and are 32-2 when scoring at least 20 points. … After beating Alabama, the Tigers are 8-1 in their last nine games against Top 10-ranked teams. … Edwards-Helaire leads the SEC with 12 touchdowns, 11 rushing and one receiving. ... This matchup dates to 1894, and Ole Miss has played the Tigers more than any team except Mississippi State. … The home team has won six of the last seven meetings on the field; Ole Miss had its 2013 win vacated by the NCAA. … The Rebels rank second in the SEC with 2.7 sacks per game. … Ole Miss hasn’t allowed a passing touchdown in the past 10 quarters. … Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee’s 777 rushing yards is a school record for a freshman and ranks third in the country by a quarterback. … Jerrion Ealy has three 50-plus runs, fifth most in the country. … The 37 freshmen played by the Rebels is second most in the NCAA.
--
South Carolina (4-6, 3-4) at Texas A&M (6-3, 3-2)
When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: College Station, Texas
TV: SEC Network
The series: Texas A&M leads 5-0
The line: Texas A&M by 11
The lowdown: Appalachian State beat South Carolina last week while totaling only 202 yards of total offense. … Three of the last four games in this series have been decided by seven points or less. … The permanent cross-division rivals play for “The Governor’s Trophy,” named after James Butler Bonham, a Hero of the Alamo and an alum of South Carolina. The trophy is displayed for two weeks at any location selected by the winning governor, then returned to the Alamo for display until the next year. … Carolina holds a 1-5 all-time record in games played in Texas. … A win would give the Gamecocks a .500 record in SEC play, the third straight year the Gamecocks have finished at .500 or better. ... Freshman Isaiah Spiller had season highs in rushing yards (217) and touchdowns (3) as Texas A&M defeated UTSA last week. … Spiller had touchdown runs of 50 and 60 yards. … Kellen Mond threw for 211 yards and a touchdown. … The Aggies had four sacks and 10 tackles for loss against the Roadrunners. … For the fourth time this year, multiple true freshmen scored for A&M. Spiller and tight end Jalen Wydermyer both had touchdowns. … This was the fourth game the Aggies scored every time they reached the red zone. …Mond finished the game with a completion percentage of 76.2, the second straight time and fourth time this year he threw for 70.0 percent or better.
