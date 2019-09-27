Arkansas (2-2, 0-1) vs. Texas A&M (2-2, 0-1)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Arlington, Texas
TV: ESPN
The series: Arkansas leads 41-31-3
The line: Texas A&M by 23
The lowdown: Two teams looking to rebound from losses last week. Auburn handed Texas A&M its first SEC loss and second loss this season with a 28-20 victory in College Station, while San Jose State scored a fourth-quarter touchdown to beat the Hogs 31-24. … Arkansas lost at Ole Miss 31-17 earlier this season. … Arkansas head coach Chad Morris is a graduate of Texas A&M, earning his degree in mathematics in 1992. … Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel and running back Rakeem Boyd spent part of their collegiate careers in College Station. Boyd never played a down for the Aggies, moving to Independence CC in Kansas for a season before coming to Arkansas last year, while Starkel played as both a redshirt-freshman and sophomore, seeing action as both a starter and a reserve. … Starkel saw most of his production as a redshirt-freshman, throwing for 1,793 yards on 123 of 205 passing. Starkel transferred to Arkansas after graduating from Texas A&M this summer. … Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond threw for 335 yards against Auburn and ranks third in the SEC in total offense with 289.8 yards per game.
--
Northern Illinois (1-2) at Vanderbilt (0-3)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville
TV: SEC Network
The series: Vanderbilt leads 3-0
The line: Vanderbilt by 6
The lowdown: Vanderbilt still is looking for its first win. The Commodores put up 38 points last week in a losing effort to LSU, which scored 66 points. … It was the most pints the Commodores have ever scored against a team ranked in the top 5. … RB Ka’Shawn Vaughn is seventh in the SEC, averaging 86.7 yards per game. … QB Riley Neal is eighth in the league, averaging 223 yards per game through the air. … Vanderbilt has faced arguably the nation’s most difficult early-season schedule. The Commodores are the only team in the nation to have faced two top-5 opponents in No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 LSU. Vanderbilt is also one of five FBS teams that have opened with three Power 5 opponents in Georgia, Purdue and LSU. … Northern Illinois is playing its final non-conference game and its third consecutive road game. The Huskies beat Illinois State in the season opener but have losses at Utah and Nebraska. … This is the first meeting between the teams since 1999 when Vandy edged the Huskies 34-31.
--
Towson (3-1) at Florida (4-0)
When: 3 p.m., Saturday
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Fla.
TV: SEC Network
The series: First meeting
The line: No line
The lowdown: Florida is riding an 8-game winning streak for the first time since 2012, when it won the Gator Bowl on Jan. 2 and started the 2012 sesaon 7-0. UF’s last nine-game winning streak came in 2008 (won last 10) and 2009 (won first 12). … The Gators are off to their first 4-0 start since 2015, when they won six in a row. … Kyle Trask has taken over at quarterback in the wake of Feleipe Franks’ season-ending injury. He guided the Gators to a comeback win against Kentucky and then led the Gators to last week’s 34-3 thrashing of Tennessee. … Against the Vols, he was 20 of 28 for 293 yards and two touchdowns. … Florida’s 20 sacks are tied for the FBS lead, and its 37 tackles for loss rank fifth nationally. UF needed six full games to reach 20 sacks last year, and it took five full games to rack up 37 TFLs last year. … The Gators’ pressure has created plenty of turnovers, as they are tied for fifth nationally with 10 takeaways - including seven interceptions (all in the last three games), which ranks tied for second nationally. … Towson has scored 160 points in four games, including 45 in last week’s loss in overtime against Villanova. … Tom Flacco, the younger brother of NFL QB Joe Flacco, is Towson’s quarterback. He leads the team with 227 rushing yards and had thrown six TD passes. .. Towson is a member of the CAA and is ranked No. 10 in the most recent FCS polls.
--
Kentucky (2-2, 0-2) at South Carolina (1-3, 0-2)
When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, South Carolina
TV: SEC Network
The series: South Carolina leads 17-12-1
The line: South Carolina by 3
The lowdown: Two teams desperately seeking an SEC win for the first time this season. South Carolina’s SEC losses were against No. 2 Alabama and at Missouri, while Kentucky lost to Florida at home and on the road at Mississippi State. … Both teams are playing with new quarterbacks. South Carolina lost incumbent starter Jake Bentley for the season with a foot injury and has turned to true freshman Tyler Hilinski. The freshman played well against Alabama but not in the loss at Missouri. Kentucky lost Terry Wilson for the season in the loss to Florida and Sawyer Smith is now running the team. … Kentucky’s most dangerous weapons are WR Lynn Bowden Jr., who has 27 catches for 330 yards, and RB Kavosiey Smoke, who averages 69 yards per game. … Bryan Edwards continues to put up impressive numbers for South Carolina. The senior wide receiver had another big day against Missouri, hauling in six passes for 113 yards, including a career-long 75-yard touchdown reception. After being limited to just one catch for seven yards in the season opener, Edwards has hauled in 20 passes for 304 yards over the last three games, including a pair of 100-yard receiving games.
— Gregg Dewalt
