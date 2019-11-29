Clemson (11-0) at South Carolina (4-7)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Columbia, S.C.
TV: ESPN
The series: Clemson leads 70-42-4
The line: Clemson by 26½
The lowdown: South Carolina had a bye last week before taking on in-state rival Clemson. … Before the bye the Gamecocks lost two straight games, which guaranteed that they will miss out on playing in a bowl game for the first time in four years. … South Carolina fell to 0-6 against Texas A&M in the most recent game. … South Carolina’s drives in the second half ended with four punts, two turnover-on-downs and a field goal. … Clemson has won the last five games in this series. … The Aggies held Carolina to just 45 yards rushing. … Ryan Hilinski threw for 175 yards for Carolina. … Carolina managed just 18:21 time of possession. … The Clemson series dates back to 1896.
--
Georgia (10-1) at Georgia Tech (3-8)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Athens, Ga.
TV: ABC
The series: Georgia leads 67-41-5
The line: Georgia by 28½
The lowdown: In the rivalry spirit, Georgia does not count two Tech wins during WWII (1943-1944), when the Yellow Jackets used players from a naval officer’s training program that was held on the campus. They did not play from 1917-1924 because of a Georgia parade float that made fun of Tech for playing during WWI. … Georgia leads the SEC and is second nationally in scoring defense, allowing 10.7 points per game. … Thus far, Georgia has allowed 118 points. The school record for at least a 12-game season is 198 points. … The Bulldogs did not allow a rushing touchdown through the first nine games. Auburn broke that string with a rushing score in the fourth quarter. … This class of seniors brings a 42-11 record into the Tech game. The school record is held by the 2005 class, which went 44-9.
--
Louisville (7-4) at Kentucky (6-5)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Lexington, Ky.
TV: SEC Network
The series: Kentucky leads 16-15-0
The line: Kentucky by 3
The lowdown: Kentucky is bowl eligible for the fourth straight year. … A win would give the 11 players who are playing their final game on Kroger Field seven wins for the fourth consecutive year. … Replacement quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. had his fifth 100-yard rushing game in six starts at the position after moving over from receiver because of injuries. That ties the school record for 100-yard games by a quarterback. … The Wildcats defense has held six straight opponents to 305 yards or less, the best such stretch since 1977. … The Wildcats set a school record with 462 yards rushing in last week’s win over Tennessee-Martin. … Punter Max Duffy leads the FBS with an average of 48.9 yards per kick. His career average of 46.94 yards per kick is a school record.
--
Vanderbilt (3-8, 1-6) at Tennessee (6-5, 4-3)
When: 3 p.m., Saturday
Where: Knoxville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network
The series: Tennessee leads 70-33-5
The line: Tennessee by 21
The lowdown: Vanderbilt has won nine straight games against teams from the state of Tennessee, including three in a row from the Vols. … The Commodores broke a three-game losing string with a win over East Tennessee last week. … Ke’Shawn Vaughn has 2,259 rushing yards in 23 games, putting him fifth on the all-time rushing list at Vanderbilt. His 6.47 yards per carry average is a school record for anyone with at least 349 carries. … In the last three wins over the Vols, Vanderbilt has averaged 41.6 points per game. … The Dores have not won two in a row on Rocky Top since 1935-1937. …Kalija Lipscomb goes into his last game fourth in school history with 193 receptions and tied for second in receiving touchdowns with 21. ...Tennessee posted a season high with 529 yards of total offense, including 415 passing yards from Jarrett Guarantano in an upset win over Missouri last week. The Tigers came into the game with the nation’s No. 10 defense and No. 6 pass defense. … The win earned the Vols a berth in their 53rd bowl game, which ranks sixth all-time. … Josh Palmer (6 catches, 124 yards), Jauan Jennings (5-115) and Marquez Callaway (5-110) all went over the 100-yard mark receiving, the first time in Vols history they had three receivers over 100 yards in a game. … Callaway’s average of 21.3 yards per catch leads the SEC and ranks fourth nationally. … Linebacker Daniel Bituli is on pace to lead Tennessee in tackles for the third straight year. Since 1970, only one other player in school history has accomplished that feat.
---
Florida State (6-5) at Florida (9-2)
When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Gainesville, Fla.
TV: SEC Network
The series: Florida leads 35-26-2
The line: Florida by 17
The lowdown: Florida can beat Florida State in consecutive years for the first time since compiling a six-game streak between 2004-2009. The Gators can also beat in-state rivals Florida State and Miami for the first time since 2008. … A win would make Dan Mullen the first Gators coach to win 10 games in each of his first two seasons. … Florida and Oregon are the only two teams to hold five opponents without a touchdown this season. Florida has accomplished this feat twice, this year and 2009. …Backup quarterback Kyle Trask joins Tim Tebow and Chris Leak as the only Gators to have multiple 300-yard passing games in a season. Trask and Leak are the only two quarterbacks to have two 300-yard games against SEC opponents.
--
Texas A&M (7-4, 4-3) at LSU (11-0, 7-0)
When: 6 p.m., Saturday
Where: Baton Rouge, La.
TV: ESPN
The series: LSU leads 33-21-3
The line: LSU by 17
The lowdown: Junior Kellen Mond joined Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel as the only quarterbacks for the Aggies that passed for 7,000 yards and rushed for 1,000. … Freshman tight end Jalen Wydermeyer has produced a first down or a touchdown in 22 of his 28 catches. He already holds the freshman record for touchdowns in a season by a tight end (6), which ranks second all-time to the 10 caught last year by Jace Sternberger. … Jhamon Ausbon had a season high against Georgia last week with nine catches. He also topped the 60-catch mark with 63, which is 12th in school history. … Demani Richardson led the team with eight tackles against the Bulldogs. It was the fourth time the freshman defensive back led the team in tackles this year. … For the fifth straight game, the defense forced the opponent to punt on the first drive of the game... LSU is 6-0 at home this year and has won seven straight overall at home and 15 of the last 16. … For the third time ever LSU has opened the season 11-0. The other two times were in 2011 and 1958. … LSU has been ranked in the top 25 in 40 of the 45 games they’ve played under coach Ed Orgeron, and 19 of those games they were ranked in the top 10. … LSU’s offense became the first ever in the SEC to boast a 4,000-yard passer (Joe Burrow), a 1,000-yard rusher (Clyde Edwards-Helaire) and two 1,000-yard receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson. … Burrow is the first SEC quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards and 40 touchdowns in a season. He leads the SEC and is second in the nation with 4,014 passing yards. … For the first time, LSU has beaten four teams ranked in the top 10 in the regular season. Last year, the Tigers beat four top 10 teams, with the fourth coming in a bowl game.
— Dennis Tymkiw
