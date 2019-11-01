Florida (7-1, 4-1) vs. Georgia (6-1, 3-1)
When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Jacksonville, Fla.
TV: CBS
The series: Georgia leads 51-43-2
The line: Georgia by 6.5
The lowdown: The winner of this game, as it’s been a lot of the time in recent memory, will be in the driver’s seat to win the SEC east and earn a spot in the 2019 SEC Championship. Both teams are coming off a bye after wins. … Florida previously defeated South Carolina on the road in rainy conditions 38-27 behind four touchdown passes from quarterback Kyle Trask. Georgia played in similar weather and shutout Kentucky 21-0 in a game that saw the Bulldogs struggle on offense early but find success on the ground game in the second half, as junior D’Andre Swift finished with 179 yards and two touchdowns. … The bye week was a time for the Gators to recover from injuries, as key defensive players like defensive lineman Jabari Zuniga and linebacker Jonathan Greenard are expected back for this game. … Georgia, on the other hand, is looking to improve on offense and hopes to have senior receiver Lawrence Cager back, who’s been sidelined with injuries for the last few games and has three touchdowns and 245 yards so far this season. … A win for Georgia will be its third in a row over Florida, with the Bulldogs winning the previous two matchups by a margin of 78-24 … The Gators won three in a row over Georgia from 2014-2016. … This is the second year in a row where both teams are ranked in the top 10 and both teams rank in the top 12 in scoring defense, with the Bulldogs allowing an average of 10.6 points per game and Florida allowing 15.8.
--
UTSA (3-4, 2-2) at Texas A&M (5-4, 3-2)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: College Station, Texas
TV: SEC Network
The series: Texas A&M leads 1-0
The line: Texas A&M by 38
The lowdown: The Aggies have won two in a row since falling at home 47-28 to Alabama and quarterback Kellen Mond is looking to continue to roll after a five-touchdown performance in the 49-30 win over Mississippi State. … His three scores through the air ties him for third on the list for A&M’s all-time passing touchdowns. … Junior defensive lineman Justin Madubuike, who’s accounted for 7.5 tackles for loss this season along with 28 tackles and 2.5 sacks, was named a finalist for the Bednarik award on Tuesday. … Offensively, the Roadrunners are led by running back Sincere McCormick, who’s rushed for 567 yards and six touchdowns this season. He was named to the Football Writers Association of America midseason watch list for the freshman all-american team. … UTSA is fourth in the west division of Conference USA with four conference games remaining … This is the second-to-last home game for the Aggies before they end the season with trips to No. 8 Georgia and No. 1 LSU.
--
Mississippi State (3-5, 1-4) at Arkansas (2-6, 0-5)
When: 3 p.m., Saturday
Where: Fayetteville, Ark.
TV: SEC Network
The series: Arkansas leads the series 16-12-1
The line: Mississippi State by 7
The lowdown: Both teams are coming off of lengthy losing streaks as the Bulldogs have dropped four in a row and the Razorbacks have lost their last five. … Mississippi State is led offensively by running back Kylin Hill who is the SEC’s leader in rushing yards with 793 yards and six touchdowns … Arkansas running back Rakeem Boyd isn’t far behind, with 706, along with five touchdowns. … The Arkansas defense needs to find ways to keep teams out of the end zone if it wants to get back to winning, as the Razorbacks have allowed 32.9 points per game. … Mississippi State, on the other hand, allows 31 points per game in what typically is a solid defense in Starkville. … The Bulldogs turned to quarterback Garrett Shrader earlier this month and he’s been up and down through the air, with 1,022 yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions. He’s helped out on the ground, with 509 yards and three touchdowns. … Arkansas head coach Chad Morris has used a number of different quarterbacks, with Nick Starkel, Ben Hicks and John Stephen Jones all getting a shot. Starkel has been the main guy for most of the season, but he’s struggled, throwing for 1,118 yards and seven touchdowns but also 10 interceptions. The Razorbacks will need to find consistent quarterback play to get its offense in motion against Mississippi State.
--
UAB (6-1, 3-1) at Tennessee (3-5, 2-3)
When: 6 p.m., Saturday
Where: Knoxvillle, Tenn.
TV: ESPNU
The series: Tennessee leads the series 4-0
The line: Tennessee by 13
The lowdown: After a tough start to the season, the Volunteers have won two of their last three and are eyeing a shot at making a bowl game for the first time since 2016. … The team Tennessee welcomes to Neyland Stadium, however, has other ideas. The Blazers are coming off a 11-3 win season under head coach Bill Clark and is 6-1 this year with a lone loss to Western Kentucky on Sept. 28. … Tennessee will have to make a decision at quarterback with both Brian Maurer and Jarett Guarantano having played well at points this season. Maurer was dealing with concussions and sat out last week’s 41-21 win over South Carolina. Guarantano, in relief, finished 11 for 19 for 229 yards and two touchdowns. Maurer returned to practice this week and head coach Jeremy Pruitt will have a decision to make for Saturday. … UAB is fifth nationally in total defense and haven’t allowed a team to score more than 20 points yet this season. Junior linebacker Kristopher Moll leads the team with 54 tackles, nine for loss, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. .... Three of the Blazers’ receivers, Austin Watkins Jr., Kendall Parham and Myron Mitchell have combined for 1,512 of UAB’s 1,763 receiving yards this season.
--
Vanderbilt (2-5, 1-3) at South Carolina (3-5, 2-4)
When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Columbia, S.C.
TV: SEC Network
The series: South Carolina leads 24-4
The line: South Carolina by 15
The lowdown: Two teams facing each other with polar opposite results over the last three games. … The Gamecocks have dropped their last two games to Tennessee and Florida after earning their biggest win over the season, beating Georgia on the road. Vanderbilt dropped consecutive games to Ole Miss and UNLV before beating then-No. 22 Missouri. … South Carolina’s Ryan Hilinksi, who’s dealt with injuries at various points throughout the season, leads the offense, throwing 1,517 yards for eight touchdowns and three interceptions. … It’s the running back who leads the way for Vanderbilt, as KeyShaun Vaughn has rushed for 703 yards and six touchdowns. … Defensively both teams have struggled at times, allowing over 400 yards a game, with the Commodores giving up 33.6 points per game. … The Gamecocks, however, have playmakers on the defensive side of the ball, as cornerback Israel Mukuamu leads the SEC with four interceptions and linebacker Ernest Jones is the team leader in tackles with 62. … South Carolina has shown initiative to establish the run, as Tavion Feaster has rushed 572 yards and five touchdowns. … The Gamecocks won 37-14 last season for its 10th win in a row over the Commodores.
— Michael Hebert
