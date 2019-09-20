Cal (3-0, 1-0) at Ole Miss (2-1, 1-0)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Oxford, Miss.
TV: ESPNU
The series: Cal leads 1-0
The line: Ole Miss by 2
The lowdown: The Rebels are 108-40-6 against non-conference opponents in the month of September. … On the other hand, Ole Miss is 64-160-2 all-time against ranked opponents. The Golden Bears are ranked No. 23 in both polls. … The Ole Miss defense leads the SEC and ranks ninth in the NCAA with 9.0 tackles for loss per game. … Jerrion Ealy leads the league and is 10th nationally with 222 kick return yards. His 367 all-purpose yards are second-most in the country by a true freshman.… Punter Mac Brown is second in the SEC and seventh nationally with an average of 47.4 yards per punt. … The only other time Ole Miss has played a current member of the Pac 12 is when the Rebels lost to Cal in 2017.
LSU (4-0, 0-0) at Vanderbilt (0-2, 0-1)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
Where: Nashville, Tenn.
TV: SEC Network
The series: LSU leads 22-7-1
The line: LSU by 23 1/2
The lowdown: LSU is 4-0 to start the season for the second straight year, and ninth year out of the last 12. …The teams have not played since 2010. LSU has won the last seven in a row. … Of 28 wins for coach Ed Orgeron, 21 have come by double figures. … The Tigers lead the SEC in scoring (55.0 points per game), first downs (81) and red zone offense (21-of-21). They also lead the nation in trips inside the red zone, and red zone scores. … The defense is tied for the league lead in red zone defense, allowing four scores in eight trips. … Quarterback Joe Burrow has completed at least 20 passes in a school-record six consecutive games. … Justin Jefferson leads the SEC and ranks second nationally in receiving yards per game (124.7) and receiving yards (374), while Terrance Marshall Jr. leads the nation with six touchdown catches. Vanderbilt has played LSU fewer times than any other charter member of the SEC. In fact, the Commodores have played former SEC member Tulane more than LSU. …Quarterbacks Riley Neal and Deuce Wallace combined for 420 yards passing against Purdue, the most passing yards by Vanderbilt since 2006. … Chris Pierce had three catches for 133 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown. … Vanderbilt held the Boilermakers to just 41 yards rushing, but the duo of quarterback Elijah Sindelar and receiver Rondale Moore combined for 220 yards and a touchdown. Daushan Jenkins had seven tackles, four solo, to lead the Commodores in tackling for the second straight game.
Kentucky (2-1, 0-1) at Mississippi State (2-1, 0-0)
When: 3 p.m., Saturday
Where: Starkville, Miss.
TV: SEC Network
The series: Even 23-23
The line: Mississippi State by 6 1/2
The lowdown: Kentucky has to get over giving up 19 unanswered points in the fourth quarter of the loss to Florida last week. The defeat ended a five-game Kentucky winning streak. … This will be the Wildcats first road trip of the year. … Quarterback Sawyer Smith threw for 267 yards and two touchdowns in his first start last week. … The Wildcats have posted winning records (3-2) in road games, not including neutral sites, for the past two seasons. The last time they did that was 1952-53. …Kentucky’s streak of 124 extra points is the eighth-longest active streak in the nation. … Receiver Lynn Bowden ranks second in the SEC with 6.7 catches per game. … Junior punter Max Duffy leads the FBS in punting with an average of 51.2 yards per kick. .. Mississippi State is coming off a tough 31-24 loss to Power 5 opponent Kansas State. …State has won eight of the last 10 games against the Wildcats. … The Bulldogs have won two of their last three SEC openers, beating South Carolina in 2016 and LSU in 2017 before losing to Kentucky last year. … Kylin Hill leads the SEC and is third in the FBS in rushing with 431 yards, and is averaging 143.7 yards per game. … Osirus Mitchell is the Bulldogs’ top receiver, pulling in 13 catches for 208 yards and three touchdowns. All three of his scores have been for 28-plus yards. … MSU is one of two SEC teams to rush for 200 yards in every game this season. … The Bulldogs are the only team in the league with three players with 20-plus tackles.
South Carolina (1-2, 0-1) at Missouri (2-1, 0-0)
When: 3 p.m., Saturday
Where: Columbia, Mo.
TV: SEC Network Alternate
The series: South Carolina leads 5-4
The line: Missouri by 9 1/2
The lowdown: South Carolina totaled 459 yards of offense, including 324 passing, but it wasn’t enough against No. 2 Alabama. … The Gamecocks have won the last three in this series. … Will Muschamp is a perfect 3-0 against the Tigers since becoming head coach of the Gamecocks. … Carolina has scored 30-plus points in five of the last nine meetings between the two teams. … This game will be the first of six straight against SEC East opponents for Carolina. … This is the 28th season since South Carolina joined the SEC. The Gamecocks are 94-122-1 overall in the league, but are 39-34 since the 2010 season. … True freshman Ryan Hilinski completed 36-of-57 passes for 324 yards and two touchdowns in his second career start, taking over for Jake Bentley, who is lost for the season with an injury. ... This is the third of five straight home games for Missouri, the longest homestand for the Tigers since 1908. … Missouri is 2-5 all-time in SEC openers, and has lost its last four. … Receiver Johnathon Johnson needs eight yards to join the 2,000-yard club, the 11th player to achieve that mark. The other 10 played in the NFL. … Junior running back Larry Rountree has touchdowns in four straight games, the longest such streak of his career. … Missouri has scored at least 31 points in eight consecutive games, dating back to last year. The last time it did that was 2007. … The Tigers held their last two opponents to just seven points. The last time they hit that mark was in 2010. … Missouri has allowed 95.7 yards passing per game through three games, which places the team second nationally.
San Jose State (1-1, 0-0) at Arkansas (2-1, 0-1)
When: 6:30 p.m., Saturday
Where: Fayetteville, Ark.
TV: SEC Network
The series: First meeting
The line: Arkansas by 21
The lowdown: The Razorbacks racked up 55 points and 520 yards of total offense in a win over Colorado State. …Nick Starkel threw for 305 yards and Rakeem Boyd ran for 122 yards against CSU. It was Boyd’s fifth 100-plus yard game. … The Hogs broke a 34-34 tie and ran up 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win. … Arkansas returned a fumble for a touchdown for the second straight game. … The Razorbacks hadn’t returned two fumbles for a touchdown in a season since 2017 and hadn’t done it in back-to-back games since 1999. … Five true freshmen started against CSU and 17 total freshmen saw action in the game. … Starkel was 20-of-35 for 305 yards and three touchdowns in his first start. …De’Jon Harris had a team-high 12 tackles against Colorado State, while Hayden Henry had seven tackles and a forced fumble.
Notre Dame (2-0) at Georgia (3-0, 1-0)
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Athens, Ga.
TV: CBS
The series: Georgia leads 2-0
The line: Georgia by 14
The lowdown: Georgia is squeezing 500 extra bleacher seats into the stadium, bringing the capacity of Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium to 93, 246. … The No. 3 Bulldogs are 6-4 in Top 10 matchups at Sanford Stadium. Notre Dame comes into the game ranked No. 7. … The Fighting Irish is seventh in the country in scoring, averaging 50.5 points per game, while the Bulldogs are right behind at ninth with a 49.3 average. … Georgia has won 15 games in a row at home, which is tied for the third-longest streak in school history. The record is 24 games. … Quarterback Jake Fromm has completed 42-of-56 passes for a completion rate of 75 percent. … Running back D’Andre Swift is averaging 9.4 yards per carry.
— Dennis Tymkiw
