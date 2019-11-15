Louisiana (7-2, 4-1) at South Alabama (1-8, 0-5)
When: 4 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: Louisiana by 28
The lowdown: South Alabama faces the Sun Belt Conference West Division leader this week. … The final three Jaguars opponents all currently have winning records coming into this weekend. … The Ragin’ Cajuns have won the last three games between these two teams. … The home team has won every game except the 2017 game in Mobile, taken by the Cajuns. … Last week against Texas State, Kawaan Baker caught four passes for 34 yards to become the 10th Jaguar to top 1,000 receiving yards for his career. … Tra Minter had 87 yards on 21 carries to total 744 yards for the year. It was the sixth time in a row this year he has led the team in rushing, and puts him on pace to become the first 1,000 rusher in school history. … Travis Reed snagged his third interception of the season.
--
Troy (4-5, 2-3) at Texas State (3-6, 2-3)
When: 2 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN3
The line: Troy by 8
The lowdown: Troy’s Marcus Webb recorded three sacks against Georgia Southern last week, the third-most in a game in school history. … The Trojans have totaled 500-plus yards of offense in six games this season, which is tied for the most in Troy’s Division I era. … Troy had nine sacks against Georgia Southern, which had allowed only nine sacks all year coming into the game. … Troy’s 11 100-yard receiving games leads the country and Kaylon Geiger’s five 100-yard games is third in the nation. …Carlton Martial has 16.5 tackles for loss so for this year, which leaves him five short of the school record. … Troy has 33 Sun Belt Conference road wins since 2006, which ranks first in the league.
--
UTEP (1-8, 0-6) at UAB (6-3, 3-2)
When: 12 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN3
The line: UAB by 17 1/2
The lowdown: UAB returns home after back-to-back road losses. The Miners have lost eight in a row, and have lost two straight to the Blazers since UAB returned to football. … With Alabama’s home loss last week, UAB is tied for fourth in the nation with Notre Dame with 16 straight home wins. Clemson (21), UCF (20) and Ohio State (19) have longer home winning streaks. … The Blazers rank sixth nationally in total defense, allowing 263.0 yards per game this year. … Austin Watkins Jr. needs 237 yards to reach 1,000 receiving yards for the season. Only two other UAB players have reached that mark in a season. … To have a chance to defend their conference title from last year, the Blazers need to win the last three games and have Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech each lose twice.
--
Samford (4-6, 3-4) at Western Carolina (3-7, 2-5)
When: 1 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: No line
The lowdown: Samford travels to play its final SoCon game of the season this week. …The Bulldogs have a 13-3 advantage overall against the Catamounts and a 9-2 record over Carolina since joining the Southern Conference. … Last week, Kendall Watson caught eight passes for a career-high 129 yards and a touchdown. … Liam Welch completed 14-of-27 passes for 196 yards and a score. … Joshua Carter led the defense with 10 tackles, six solo. … Nathan East had seven tackles and a fumble recovery. … John Staton leads the SoCon in both tackles (112) and tackles per game (11.2). … Samford has played four overtime games this year, losing three.
--
Alabama A&M (6-4, 3-2) at Alcorn State (6-3, 4-1)
When: 2 p.m., Saturday
TV: Braves All-Access
The line: No line
The lowdown: For the fifth time in six wins Alabama A&M overcame a fourth-quarter deficit last week. … The Bulldogs scored four touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner with 25 seconds left. … This week’s game could determine the SWAC Eastern Division title. … Aqeel Glass and Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim were named SWAC Players of the week for their performances. … Glass was the Offensive Player of the Week after completing 25-of-40 passes for a season-high 410 yards and four touchdowns. He set school records for career touchdowns (29) and passing yards (3,064). … Ibrahim was Newcomer of the Week for catching nine passes for a season-high 210 yards and two touchdowns. … Jordan Bentley ran for 132 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. He has 1,062 yards for the year.
--
Alabama State (5-4, 4-2) at Florida State (5-5, 4-4)
When: 11 a.m., Saturday
TV: RSN
The line: No line
The lowdown: For the first time since 2017, Alabama State recorded back-to-back wins. … A win in one of their last two games would give the Hornets a winning record for the first time since 2016. … Alabama State has a chance to win the SWAC East Division, but needs a lot of help from other teams as well as winning out. … This will be the second game for the Hornets against an FBS team this year. …Last week against Texas Southern, Ezra Gray rushed for a career-high 154 yards. … Michael Jefferson have five receptions, three for touchdowns. … The Hornets recorded 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss against Texas Southern. … The Hornets got the program's 500th win this season and stand 501-480-41.
— Dennis Tymkiw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.