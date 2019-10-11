UAB (4-1, 1-1) at UTSA (2-3, 1-1)
When: 5 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: UAB by 11
The lowdown: Lightning delays of 2:53 resulted in the longest game in UAB history but weather did not stop the Blazers from recording their first conference win of the season. … UAB gained 108 of its 129 rushing yards in the pouring rain in the second half. … Lucious Stanley set career highs with 19 carries, 88 yards, two touchdowns and his longest single rush of 25 yards resulted in his first touchdown. … UAB led 21-20 at the half, but held the Owls to just 48 yards in the second half. Kristopher Moll had a career-high 14 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two quarterback hurries. … The Blazers forced five fumbles and recovered four.
--
Samford (3-3, 2-1) at VMI (3-3, 2-1)
When: 12:30 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: No line
The lowdown: This is the seventh meeting between the two teams; Samford has never lost to VMI. … Last week, Samford fell to No. 14 Furman, 58-14. Jay Stanton rushed eight times for 77 yards for the Bulldogs, while Chris Oladokun completed 13 of 21 passes for 129 yards and a touchdown. John Stanton had 13 tackles to lead the defense, including eight solo. … Samford is 13-10 all-time against teams from Virginia. … Freshman Jay Stanton leads the Bulldogs in rushing with 335 yards, while freshman A.J. Toney is second with 19 receptions and fourth with 214 receiving yards. Michael Vice has three touchdown catches. … Samford has 15 scoring drives of two minutes or less and six that took less than one minute.
--
Jacksonville State (4-2, 1-1) at Eastern Illinois (0-6, 0-2)
When: Noon., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: No line
The lowdown: Quarterback Zerrick Cooper threw three touchdown passes in last week’s win over Tennessee State, the fourth straight game he has thrown three scoring passes. No JSU player has ever thrown three touchdown passes in five straight games. … Senior wide receiver Josh Pearson caught two TD passes, extending his school record for career touchdowns to 26. … Pearson’s nine scoring receptions leaves him tied for the most among FCS players and one short of the lead for all Division I players. … JSU is 4-0 at home and 0-2 on the road this year. … The Gamecocks recovered three fumbles last week, the most in a single game since 2015. … Cooper has 48 career touchdown passes, second on the school’s all-time list.
--
Alabama A&M (4-2. 1-0) at Grambling State (0-4, 0-2)
When: 2 p.m., Saturday
TV: None
The line: No line
The lowdown: Aqeel Glass was named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week for leading Alabama A&M past Texas Southern in overtime last week. … Glass completed 22 of 38 passes for 377 yards and four touchdowns, including a season-long 73-yard pass. … After Texas Southern rallied to tie the game in the fourth quarter, Glass fit a bullet into a narrow space that Abdul-Fatai Ibrahim grabbed for the game-winning score. … Zabrian Moore had 93 yards and aa score on five catches. Ibrahim had four catches for 88 yards and two scores. Kendric Johnson had six receptions for 87 yards and a score. … Jordan Bentley had 74 yards and a touchdown on 25 caries to lead the Bulldogs’ rushers.
--
Alabama State (2-3, 1-1) at Jackson State (1-4, 0-0)
When: 2 p.m., Saturday
TV: None
The line: No line
The lowdown: Kickoff was scheduled for 2 p.m. but storms that moved through central Alabama delayed the start of last week’s game until 6 p.m. … The Hornets committed five turnovers, including four interceptions by KHA’Darris Davis. The turnovers cost Alabama State several touchdowns. … Michael Jefferson had five catches for 62 yards and a touchdown for the Hornets. … Moses Marshall had four catches, while Ezra Gray led the Alabama State rushers with 49 yards on nine carries. …Colton Adams led the Hornets with nine tackles, including three solo. … Irshaad Davis turned in eight tackles.
— Dennis Tymkiw
