Alabama A&M (5-3, 2-1) at Southern (4-4, 3-1)
When: 4 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN3
The line: No line
The lowdown: Alabama A&M is coming off an emotional 43-41 win over Alabama State in the Magic City Classic, while Southern tries to rebound from a 27-13 loss against Alcorn State. … Jordan Bentley has broken two Alabama A&M rushing records. Against Alabama State, Bentley surpassed Ulysses Banks for the career rushing record. The senior from Guntersville has rushed for 2,646 career yards. Earlier this season, Bentley surpassed Banks for the record for career rushing touchdowns. He now has 33 career rushing touchdowns. … Three of Alabama A&M’s games this season have been decided by a touchdown or less, and the Bulldogs have won all three. … Southern is 2-2 in similar games. … Alabama A&M is a game behind Alcorn State in the SWAC East Division, while Southern is atop the West Division standings.
--
Jacksonville State (6-3, 3-2) at UT-Martin (5-3, 4-1)
When: 2 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: No line
The lowdown: Jacksonville State is coming off a 14-12 win over Murray State a week ago, while UT-Martin dropped a 17-10 decision to SE Missouri. … UT-Martin’s loss snapped a four-game winning streak by the Skyhawks. … JSU is 33-7 all-time against UTM and is 16-4 on the road in the series, including six wins in a row. … A win by the Gamecocks would secure a 17th-straight winning season, extending the longest active streak of winning seasons in the FCS. … Senior wide receiver Josh Pearson has 11 touchdown catches this season, the most among all FCS and tied for second among Division I players (FCS and FBS). He led all of Division I with 17 touchdown catches last year. … Sophomore punter Jason Pierce punted five times for an averagce of 46.6 yards last week and pinned three inside the 20. He had a 69-yard punt, the eighth-longest in school history. … UT-Martin is in a four-way tie for first place in the conference standings.
--
Troy (3-4, 1-2) at Coastal Carolina (3-4, 0-3)
When: 2 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN3
The line: No line
The lowdown: Troy has lost 3 of 4 coming in, including last week’s 52-33 setback at Georgia State. … Former Colbert Heights coach Chip Lindsey is in his first season as head coach of the Trojans. … Coastal Carolina has lost three straight games. … Kaleb Barker's 18 touchdown passes are the most by a Troy quarterback through the first seven games of the season in at least the FBS era and his 2,074 passing yards are the second most (trailing Levi Brown's 2,148 yards in 2009). … Troy averages 34.7 points per game, but is allowing 32 points per game. … Four times this season the Trojans have allowed 40 or more points in a game, including 50 or more twice. … Senior fullback Zacc Weldon is making his 47th straight start, which is seventh best nationally.
--
Samford (4-4, 3-2) at Mercer (3-5, 2-3)
When: 6 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: No line
The lowdown: Samford snapped a two-game losing streak last week with a 24-17 win over ETSU. … Mercer dropped a 35-24 decision to The Citadel last week. … Samford holds a 13-11-1 edge in the series. … Freshman running back Jay Stanton leads Samford in rushing with 401 yards on the season. Freshman wide receiver A.J. Toney ranks second on the team in receptions with 27 and fourth in receiving yards with 279. … Samford middle linebacker John Staton is among the leaders in all of FCS football in a couple of different categories. The junior ranks sixth nationally in both tackles per game (11.1) and total tackles (89). … Through the first eight games of the 2019 season, the Samford offense has produced 22 plays of 30 yards or more. Seven of those plays have gone for 50 yards or more, and the team has a long play of 82 yards. In 2018 season, the Samford offense produced 20 plays of over 30 yards. A total of 11 of those plays went for over 40 yards, seven of over 50 yards, three of over 60 yards and one of over 70 yards.
--
Alabama State (3-4, 2-2) at Mississippi Valley State (2-6, 1-3)
When: 1 p.m., Saturday
TV: None
The line: No line
The lowdown: Mississippi Valley is coming off a 35-14 win over winless Texas Southern, while Alabama State fell 43-41 to Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic. … QB KHA’Darris Davis has thrown for 1,203 yards and 14 TDs this season, including a career-high five in last week’s loss to Alabama A&M. … Michael Davis has caught seven TD passes for the Hornets. … Alabama State has won nine straight games and 14 of 16 in the series.
— Gregg Dewalt
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.