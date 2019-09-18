South Alabama (1-2) at UAB (2-0)
When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
TV: NFL Network
The line: UAB by 10
The lowdown: Current UAB head coach Bill Clark was the first-ever defensive coordinator for South Alabama, holding the position for four seasons. … After the Blazers eliminated the football program in 2014, eight players transferred to South Alabama, three of whom earned letters. … USA senior defensive lineman Rocel McWilliams and UAB redshirt freshman Fish McWilliams are cousins who played at the same high school in Florida. … Kawaan Baker had a 74-yard touchdown for South’s only score in last week’s loss to Memphis. … Tra Minter is averaging 8.0 yards per carry for the Jaguars. He also leads the team with nine receptions, while Baker is averaging 23.0 yards per reception on eight catches. ... Three UAB receivers totaled 277 yards receiving as Kendall Parham had four catches for 94 yards, Austin Watkins had three catches for 95 yards and Myron Mitchell pulled in two balls for 88 yards in UAB's Sept. 7 game at Akron, a 31-20 win. … Redshirt sophomore quarterback Tyler Johnston III threw for over 300 yards for the third time in his career. He also tied his career high with four touchdown passes. …Redshirt sophomore Noah Wilder led the Blazers with a career-high 10 tackles, the most by UAB this year. Garrett Marino led the team and tied his career best with two sacks to go with five tackles.
--
Troy (1-1) at Akron (0-3)
When: 2 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: Troy by 17
The lowdown: Troy had two 90-yard touchdown drives against Southern Miss in last week's loss. The Trojans hadn’t done that since 2015. … Four Trojans caught passes for 100-plus yards against the Golden Eagles. In no other game had Troy had three receivers gain 100 yards each. …Carlton Martial tied a school record with 4.5 tackles for loss against Southern Miss. He leads the country with 3.30 per game. … Kaleb Barker has thrown 140 passes without an interception, the second-longest active streak in the country. … Barker threw for 504 yards against the Golden Eagles to set a new Troy single-game record. … In five victories against Power 5 teams since moving up to the FBS level, Troy forced 19 turnovers.
--
Alabama A&M (2-1) at Samford (1-2)
When: 6 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN3
The line: No line
The lowdown: Alabama A&M turned in an historic performance in a come-from-behind win over North Alabama. … The Bulldogs rallied from an 18-0 deficit to win 31-24, their first win over the Lions in 31 years. …Jordan Bentley led the offense with 124 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries while catching three passes for 37 yards and a score. … Sophomore Gary Quarles picked up 81 yards on 14 carries. … Quarterback Aqeel Glass was 18-of-34 passing for 186 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. … Anthony Howard caught a 23-yard scoring pass. … Defensively, the Bulldogs were led by Armoni Holloway who had 11 tackles, a sack and five tackles for loss. … As a unit, the defense turned in a season-high four sacks and 12 tackles for loss. ... Samford will be playing its home opener. … Samford knocked off No. 21 Wofford to open Southern Conference play last week. … This is Samford’s first meeting with Alabama A&M. … Against Wofford, quarterback Chris Oladokun completed 17-of-25 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown to Robert Adams. Adams also caught a 39-yard pass on the game’s final drive to help seal the win. … Oladokun also led Samford in rushing with 77 yards and a touchdown. … Samford is 87-117-17 all-time against teams from Alabama. … Samford has scored in its last 205 games and was last shut out in 2000.
--
Grambling State (0-2) at Alabama State (1-2)
When: 5 p.m., Saturday
TV: None
The line: No line
The lowdown: Alabama State dug itself into an early hole against No. 7 Kennesaw State and never recovered in a non-conference loss last week. … A blocked punt set up Kennesaw State with a 24-yard drive for its first score, and a pick-six on the next series put the Hornets in a bind for good. … Michael Jefferson caught a touchdown pass in his third straight home game. He had one in the season finale last year, and three against Tuskegee. … Quarterback KHA’Darris Davis completed 12-of-26 passes for 157 yards. … Christian Clark led the defense with 11 tackles. … Darron Johnson added six tackles while Andrew Ogletree recorded two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Joseph Jones added a sack and two tackles for loss. … Kennesaw ran 70 plays and totaled 480 yards rushing. … The Hornets could only manage 45 yards rushing. … Alabama State and Grambling both open SWAC play this weekend.
— Dennis Tymkiw
