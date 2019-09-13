Memphis (2-0) at South Alabama (1-1)
When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPNU
The line: Memphis by 19 1/2
The lowdown: This is the only time all year South Alabama plays back-to-back home games. … Jaguars wide receiver Tre’Veon Hamilton is a graduate transfer from Memphis and spent the last two years with the Tigers. … Tra Minter has 226 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries for an average of 8.7 yards per rush. He is one of four players in the country averaging over 200 total yards per game, and his 216.5 average total yards puts him first in the Sun Belt and third in the country. … The offense, which has never converted more than 40 percent of third downs has a 53.1 percent conversion rate after two games. … Redshirt freshman Jared Wilson had 95 yards rushing last week against Jackson State for a career best. The Jaguars had a school-record 413 yards on the ground.
--
Southern Miss (1-1) at Troy (1-0)
When: 5 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: Troy by 2 1/2
The lowdown: Troy is the only FBS school in the country to hire a new head football coach, head basketball coach and athletic director since January. … Troy’s defense ranks second nationally in allowing just 143.0 yards per game. … The Trojans 32 wins over the last three seasons are the third most among all Group of Five teams in the country. … Troy’s six Sun Belt Conference titles are tied with Arkansas State for the most in the league, but the Red Wolves joined the conference three years before the Trojans. … Troy and the Golden Eagles have met nine times before; this is the first meeting at Troy. They played in Dothan in 1938. … Coach Chip Lindsey is the ninth coach to win his first game leading the Trojans and the first to do so since 1988.
--
Samford (0-2) at Wofford (0-1)
When: 5 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN 3
The line: No line
The lowdown: Both teams open Southern Conference play this weekend. Wofford is ranked 21/22 in the FCS polls. … In their last outing, the Bulldogs fell in a wild, double-overtime shoot-out, 59-58, at Tennessee Tech. … Samford has had six scoring drives this year that took less than two minutes, and two that went under one minute. … After the game at Tennessee Tech, junior quarterback Chris Oladokun was named Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Week. He threw for 428 yards and six touchdowns while running for another score. … Samford has had nine plays of 30 or more yards, four of 50-plus yards and a long of 80 yards. … Coach Chris Hatcher leads all coaches at Samford in ranking of points per game with 34.20; second is Bobby Bowden with 28.57 points per game.
--
Eastern Washington (1-1) at Jacksonville State (1-1)
When: 3 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: No line
The lowdown: The two teams met once before, in the 2013 FCS quarterfinals. Eastern Washington won 35-24. … The Gamecocks have a 29-game winning streak in regular-season home games. …The Eagles are ranked 5/4 in the two FCS polls. It will be the first time a Top 5 team has visited Burgess-Snow Field since 2005. …JSU is ranked second in the FCS in passing with 379 yards per game, while the Eagles are fifth with 366.5 yards per game. … Zerrick Cooper completed 20-of-26 passes for 344 yards and two touchdowns while running for two more scores in the last outing against Chattanooga. … Junior tight end Trae Barry needs 20 receiving yards to reach 1,000 for his career, making him the third player on the current squad over 1,000.
--
Kennesaw State (1-1) at Alabama State (1-1)
When: 5 p.m., Saturday
TV: None
The line: No line
The lowdown: Receiver Michael Jefferson was named SWAC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against rival Tuskegee last week. Jefferson caught five passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns, including the game-winning 82-yarder early in the fourth quarter and a clutch third down reception on the final drive to seal the win. … KHA’Darris Davis completed 20-of-30 passes for 347 yards and four scores with one interception. …Jeremiah Hixon added eight catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. … Keenan Isaac led the Hornets with nine tackles. … The crowd set a record attendance of 27,828 at ASU stadium, breaking the old record set the night of the first game in 2012. … The Hornets finished with 428 yards of total offense.
