South Alabama (1-9, 0-6) at Georgia State (6-4, 3-3)
When: 1 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: Georgia State by 10
The lowdown: This will be the last road game of the season for the Jaguars. Their last win in the road game finale came against Georgia State in 2013. … This will be the third straight year USA plays a game in Georgia. … The Panthers are the only team South Alabama hasn’t faced since Steve Campbell took over as head coach in 2018. … Running back Tra Minter has accepted an invitation to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. His 2,023 yards rushing, 1,310 yards on kickoff returns and 4,083 all-purpose yards are all among the top three in his career at South Alabama. … In the last two games, the offense has put together eight scoring drives of 70-plus yards, nearly half of the 17 70-plus yards scoring drives the offense has accumulated this year.
--
Troy (5-5, 3-3) at Louisiana-Lafayette (8-2, 5-1)
When: 4 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: Louisiana-Lafayette by 14
The lowdown: Six was the magic number for Kaleb Barker against Texas State. He tied the school record with six touchdown passes, his six 300-yard passing games ranks third nationally and his six games with 3-plus touchdown passes ranks seventh nationally. … Troy’s six games with 500-plus yards of total offense is tied for the most in the Trojans’ Division I era. … Barker’s 30 touchdown passes are the most by a Troy quarterback through 10 games in the Division I era, and second-most all-time in Sun Belt Conference history. … Troy’s 390 points through 10 games is a school record and currently ranks second in conference history. … Troy leads the country with 15 red zone touchdowns and a 100 percent red zone scoring percentage.
--
Louisiana Tech (8-2, 5-1) at UAB (7-3, 4-2)
When: 2:30 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: UAB by 5
The lowdown: The Blazers rushed for a season-high 353 yards and guaranteed themselves a bowl berth for the third straight year with a win over UTEP. … UAB has the nation’s fourth-longest home winning streak. … Quarterback Dylan Hopkins had a career-best 163 yards rushing and ran for a score while passing for 96 yards and a touchdown. … True freshman Jermaine Brown Jr. carried 22 times for 116 yards and a score. … Career rushing leader Spencer Brown ran for 66 yards and a score in his first significant playing time after an injury. … Kristopher Moll had a team-high six tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, 0.5 sacks and an interception. … The Blazers rushed for 226 yards and built a 23-7 lead in the first half.
--
Eastern Kentucky (6-5, 4-3) at Jacksonville State (6-5, 3-4)
When: 1 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN3
The line: No line
The lowdown: Jacksonville State has won the last six games by an average margin of 31.3 points. …A win would give the Gamecocks their 17th straight winning season, extending the longest active streak in the FCS. … Quarterback Zerrick Cooper needs five touchdown passes to set the school record at 62. He holds the season record with 32 touchdown passes set last year and has thrown 25 so far this year. … Marlon Bridges has 291 career tackles, third most in school history. … Cooper has 3,093 passing yards this year, eighth nationally and second most in a season at JSU.
--
Mississippi Valley (2-8, 1-5) at Alabama A&M (6-5, 3-3)
When: 1 p.m., Saturday
TV: No TV
The line: No line
The lowdown: Alabama A&M tried to pull off a last-second comeback for the sixth time against Alcorn State, but the potential game-winning touchdown was nullified by a penalty. … A&M’s Aqeel Glass threw a scoring pass on a play that started with 4 seconds left in the game, but the receiver was ruled to have gone out of bounds before coming back in to catch the pass. … The Bulldogs were playing for their first East Division crown and a berth in the SWAC title game for the first time since 2011. … Senior running back Jordan Bentley set the school record for rushing yards in a game (245) and rushing yards in a season (1,307). … Bentley had four rushing touchdowns against Alcorn State.
— Dennis Tymkiw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.