Rice (0-5, 0-1) at UAB (3-1, 0-1)
When: 6 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: UAB by 8 1/2
The lowdown: The Blazers will be trying to shake off a road loss in their first C-USA game and host Rice in UAB’s conference home opener. … UAB has a 4-3 all-time record over the Owls, and has outscored Rice 94-21 in the last two years. … Junior running back Spencer Brown rushed into the record books against WKU, becoming UAB’s all-time leading rusher with 2,818 yards. He needs 182 yards over the last eight games of the season to record 1,000 yards rushing for three straight years. … The Blazers lead C-USA and rank 15th nationally in defensive scoring, allowing 15.5 points per game. … UAB has won 14 straight home games since the return of football. The perfect 14-0 record is the seventh-longest active home winning streak in the nation.
--
Furman (3-2, 2-0) at Samford (3-2, 2-0)
When: 2 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: No line
The lowdown: Samford comes into the game against Furman off a 61-55 four-overtime win over The Citadel last week. Both teams have equal records and are leading the Southern Conference. … Samford quarterback Liam Welch connected with A.J. Toney for a 67-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter to force overtime last week, then Welch scored from two yards out in the fourth overtime for the win. … Toney had 103 yards receiving, while another freshman, Michael Vice had two touchdown pass receptions. Freshman Jay Stanton rushed for 97 yards and two touchdowns. … Welch came in when starting quarterback Chris Oladokun was injured. Welch threw three touchdown passes and ran for one in the comeback win.
--
Tennessee State (1-4, 0-1) at Jacksonville State (3-2, 0-1)
When: 6 p.m., Saturday
TV: ESPN+
The line: No line
The lowdown: The Gamecocks hold an 11-2 edge in the all-time series, and have won eight of the last nine games. … JSU has won 31 straight regular-season home games. … Jacksonville State lost its conference opener for the first time since 2013. The Gamecocks have never been 0-2 in OVC play. … Senior wide receiver Josh Pearson caught two touchdown passes to give him a school record 24 for his career. … Quarterback Zerrick Cooper threw three touchdown passes for the third straight game. He is the first quarterback to achieve the feat since 2009. … Coach John Grass has a winning percentage of .797, the best for any active FCS coach. … Pearson’s seven touchdown receptions this year leave him in second place nationally, one behind the national leader.
--
Texas Southern (0-4, 0-1) at Alabama A&M (3-2, 0-1)
When: 2 p.m., Saturday
TV: None
The line: No line
The lowdown: Senior running back Jordan Bentley ran his way into the record books at Alabama A&M, scoring three touchdowns to give him the school record for rushing touchdowns with 29. … Bentley finished the game with 21 carries for 105 yards and three scores. … Quarterback Aqeel Glass had only four incompletions, hitting on 22-of-26 passes for 339 yards and four touchdowns. … Armoni Holloway led the defense with six tackles, including 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack. …Senior safety Desmond Fletcher had four tackles and an interception, while Joshua Williams had an interception and Demarco Gibson picked off a pass and returned it 42 yards in the fourth quarter.
--
Alcorn State (3-2, 2-0) at Alabama State (2-2, 1-0)
When: 2 p.m., Saturday
TV: None
The line: No line
The lowdown: Alabama State took control of the fourth quarter and the game against Grambling State to win the SWAC opener for both teams. … The Hornets had the ball for over 11 minutes in the fourth quarter and KHA’Darris Davis scored the game-winning touchdown before Alabama State milked the final six minutes off of the clock. … After Davis’ touchdown, the Tigers drove for nearly four minutes before missing a field goal attempt, then the Hornets ran off the final 6:07. … Davis completed 19-of-31 passes for 224 yards and a touchdown. … Michael Jefferson had eight catches for 81 yards. … Devon Booker led the defense with 10 tackles, including five solo. He also had a sack and 1.5 tackles for loss.
— Dennis Tymkiw
