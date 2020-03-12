Kevin Brenning UNA baseball
UNA's Kevin Brenning slams a single to centerfield against Murray State on Tuesday. The Lions' home series against Bowling Green set for this weekend was canceled Thursday after Bowling Green prevented its team from completing the road trip in response to the coronavirus threat. [MATT MCKEAN/TIMESDAILY]

The North Alabama baseball team's scheduled series this weekend at home against Bowling Green has been canceled, UNA confirmed Thursday morning.

Coach Mike Keehn told the TimesDaily that Bowling Green State University suspended the baseball season and did not let the team complete the road trip. The Bowling Green bus had reached Kentucky but turned around to go back to Ohio.

The schedule change is part of a wave of cancellations nationwide meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Keehn said the series with Bowling Green will not be rescheduled.

It's unclear how UNA's schedule will be affected going forward. As of 2 p.m., the ASUN had not made any announcements about the season.

The Southeastern Conference has suspended spring sports through March 30 and will reassess the situation at that time. UNA is due to play at Alabama on April 1, at Ole Miss on April 15 and at Mississippi State on May 12.

The Southwest Athletic Conference has suspended play until March 31. UNA is set to visit Alabama A&M on April 7.

The Atlantic Coast Conference and American Athletic Conference announced Thursday they had suspended all athletic related activities until further notice. UNA is set to play at Louisville April 24-26 and at Memphis on May 5.

