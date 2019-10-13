DALLAS — Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma's defense sacked Sam Ehlinger nine times and the No. 6 Sooners never trailed in a 34-27 victory over 11th-ranked Texas on Saturday.
The Sooners harassed Ehlinger into minus-9 yards rushing while holding the quarterback with the three highest total yardage outputs for Texas against Oklahoma almost 200 yards below that 387-yard average.
The Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) stayed on track for a third straight trip to the College Football Playoff and avenged last year's loss in Cotton Bowl Stadium in the middle of the Texas state fair, a victory that came in a rematch of the Big 12 championship game.
The Longhorns (4-2, 2-1) are likely relegated to a spoiler role if there's a second consecutive Big 12 title game between the rivals.
Both teams played under the threat of an ejection for unsportsmanlike conduct after referee Mike Defee flagged everyone 30 minutes before the game when clusters of players got too close at midfield while wrapping up warmups and started jawing at each other.
The only ejection was Texas defensive lineman Malcolm Roach, and it wasn't for unsportsmanlike conduct. He was flagged for targeting while hitting Lamb helmet-first and late two plays before Lamb weaved through Texas defenders on a flea-flicker pass on a 51-yard score.
Lamb had 10 catches for 171 yards, tip-toeing on the sideline to stay inbounds on the 27-yarder for his final TD. Hurts threw for 235 yards and had 131 more on the ground, including a punctuating 3-yard touchdown for a 34-20 lead late in the fourth quarter.
---
No. 2 Clemson 45, Florida State 14
CLEMSON, S.C. — Trevor Lawrence threw three touchdown passes, two to Justyn Ross, and No. 2 Clemson answered any lingering questions from its close call at North Carolina, winning its 21st straight game.
Clemson (4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) started 6-0 for a fifth straight year and beat the Seminoles (3-3, 2-2) for the fifth straight year.
Lawrence completed 17 of 25 passes for 170 yards, including 10- and 8-yard TD throws to Ross. Lawrence also ran for a touchdown, the 6-foot-6 sophomore extending his full body to get over the goal line.
Etienne ran for 127 yards and caught one of Lawrence's scoring throws.
FSU quarterbacks James Blackman and Alex Hornibrook both threw first-half interceptions and the Seminoles managed only 63 yards in the first half. Things didn't get better after halftime as Blackman threw another pick that went for Derion Kendrick's 38-yard return score.
Florida State star Cam Akers' struggles against the Tigers continued. He had gained just 47 total yards vs. Clemson the past two games and ended with 34 yards on nine carries here.
---
No. 8 Wisconsin 38, Michigan State 0
MADISON, Wis. — Jonathan Taylor rushed for two touchdowns and No. 8 Wisconsin's defense posted its fourth shutout of the season.
The Spartans' defense held Taylor to 80 yards on 26 carries, marking the first time this season the Heisman Trophy hopeful was held under 100.
But Michigan State was held to 149 yards, 30 rushing, and couldn't find any rhythm as the Badgers dominated time of possession 39:10 to 20:50.
Jack Coan completed his first seven passes for Wisconsin (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) and finished 18 of 21 for 180 yards and a touchdown to win his eighth straight start since last season.
The Spartans (4-3, 2-2) lost back-to-back games against AP top-10 Big Ten opponents. Michigan State lost at then-No. 4 Ohio State 34-10 last week.
---
No. 9 Notre Dame 30, USC 27
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Tony Jones Jr. rushed for a career-high 176 yards and Jonathan Doerer kicked three long field goals as No. 9 Notre Dame held off longtime rival Southern California.
The Fighting Irish (5-1), who rushed for a season-high 308 yards, clinched their third straight victory over the Trojans (3-3) on Ian Book's 8-yard run with 3:33 left.
Book's touchdown ended a 14-play, 75-yard drive that took 6:54 off the clock after USC had drawn within 23-20.
The Trojans' Markese Stepp, who ran for 82 yards, scored from the 2 with 1:04 left to make it 30-27.
--
No. 10 Penn State 17, No. 17 Iowa 12
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Noah Cain ran for a five-yard touchdown with 5:17 left and 10th-ranked Penn State held off No. 17 Iowa, its first win over a ranked opponent this season.
Cain finished with 102 yards for the Nittany Lions (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten), who extended their winning streak over the Hawkeyes (4-2, 1-2) to six games.
A matchup between two of the nation's top defenses turned when Iowa's Nate Stanley threw an interception near midfield with 9:22 remaining. Penn State drove 35 yards on a gassed Iowa defense, and the last of three straight runs by Cain made it 17-6.
--
No. 16 Michigan 45, Illinois 25
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Hassan Haskins ran for 125 yards and a touchdown, Zach Charbonnet added 116 yards rushing, and No. 16 Michigan needed a late surge to put away Illinois.
The Wolverines (5-1, 3-1 Big Ten) built a 28-0 lead by halftime, but turnovers and ineffective offense helped the Illini (2-4, 0-3) cut the lead to 28-25 with 12:50 left. Dre Brown ran in from a yard out and then converted a 2-point conversion for the Illini.
Michigan responded with a long drive capped by Shea Patterson's 5-yard touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones. Patterson ran for a score after Michigan forced a turnover at the Illini 1 to seal it for Michigan.
---
No. 18 Arizona State 38, Washington State 34
TEMPE, Ariz. — Jayden Daniels scored on a 17-yard scramble with 34 seconds left and threw three touchdown passes to ailing Brandon Aiyuk to lead No. 18 Arizona State in a comeback win.
Arizona State (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12) trailed by three after Blake Mazza made a 31-yard field goal with 2 1/2 minutes left. Taking over at their own 25-yard line, the Sun Devils moved quickly down the field behind Daniels' pinpoint passing.
Daniels threw for 363 yards on 26-of-36 passing. Aiyuk had seven catches for 196 yards despite an illness that kept him out for portions of the game.
---
No. 22 Baylor 33, Texas Tech 30, 2 OT
WACO, Texas — JaMycal Hasty scored on a 5-yard run in the second overtime and No. 22 Baylor won in its first game as a ranked team under coach Matt Rhule.
Baylor (6-0, 3-0 Big 12), which went the length of the field at the end of regulation just to get to overtime, won on Hasty's run after Trey Wolff's 35-yard field goal for Texas Tech opened the second extra period.
Charlie Brewer was 24-of-37 passing for 352 yards, but threw his first three interceptions of the season. He ran for three touchdowns, including a 1-yarder in the first overtime.
---
Temple 30, No. 23 Memphis 28
PHILADELPHIA — Anthony Russo threw two touchdown passes and Temple took advantage of four turnovers by No. 23 Memphis to pull the upset.
Brady White passed for 355 yards and two scores for Memphis (5-1, 2-1 American), which fell behind 16-0 as the Owls (5-1, 2-0) turned the Tigers' mistakes into points. The Owls could have buried Memphis early, but the first three Memphis turnovers were turned into Will Mobley's three field goals.
Jager Gardner ran for a score and Isaiah Wright and Brandon Mack caught touchdown passes for Temple. Russo's 12-yard touchdown to Mack made it 30-21 with 12:48 left in the fourth.
Russo threw for 224 yards on 20-for-33 passing.
---
No. 25 Cincinnati 38, Houston 23
HOUSTON — Desmond Ridder passed for 263 yards and three touchdowns and No. 25 Cincinnati held off Houston's late surge for its fourth straight win.
The Bearcats (5-1, 2-0 American Athletic Conference) used a 21-point first half to pull away early and Perry Young's late 2-yard interception return for a touchdown sealed the win.
