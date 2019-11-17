IOWA CITY, Iowa — Minnesota’s undefeated season came to an end in a place where the Gophers have struggled for a while.
Nate Stanley threw for two touchdown passes and Tyler Goodson ran for a score to help No. 23 Iowa beat No. 7 Minnesota 23-19 on Saturday, handing the Gophers their first loss and also damaging their playoff prospects.
The Hawkeyes (7-3, 4-3 Big Ten) struck quickly, scoring touchdowns on their first three possessions, then held off Minnesota’s charge in the second half for their first victory over a ranked opponent this season.
The Gophers (9-1, 6-1, No. 8 CFP) haven’t won at Kinnick Stadium since 1999, losing nine straight on the road in the series.
--
No. 2 Ohio State 56, Rutgers 21
Justin Fields threw for a career-high 305 yards and matched his best with four touchdown passes to lead Ohio State to a workmanlike victory at Rutgers.
Favored by a whopping 51 points, the Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten) rolled to their 16th straight win over the past two seasons. J.K. Dobbins ran for two touchdowns and cornerback Shaun Wade set up two early TDs with an interception and a forced fumble.
--
No. 3 Clemson 52, Wake Forest 3
Trevor Lawrence tied his career high with four touchdowns, three to Tee Higgins, and Clemson won its 26th straight game and completed a second-straight perfect Atlantic Coast Conference regular season with the home win.
The Tigers (11-0, 8-0, No. 3 CFP) opened quickly and, after an uncomfortable stretch of four series with just a field goal, turned it on again right before halftime to win their 11th in a row over the Demon Deacons (7-3, 3-3).
Clemson reached 11-0 for the third time in five seasons. It can finish a second straight undefeated regular season when it faces state rival South Carolina on Nov. 30.
--
No. 9 Penn State 34, No. 24 Indiana 27
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Quarterback Sean Clifford scored three touchdowns Saturday, leading Penn State past Indiana in a game played in State College, Pa.
Penn State (9-1, 6-1 Big Ten, No. 9 CFP) next week plays at No. 2 Ohio State, where the top spot in the Big Ten East will be on the line.
Clifford also completed 11 of 23 passes for 179 yards and ran for 55 yards. Journey Brown rushed 21 times for 100 yards and added a score. With Penn State ahead by a field goal with 10:45 to play, Clifford led an 18-play, 75-yard drive that ate 9:01 and ended when he plunged in from a yard out to put the game out of reach.
--
No. 14 Michigan 44, Michigan State 10
Shea Patterson threw for a season-high 384 yards and four touchdowns Saturday, sending No. 14 Michigan to a 44-10 romp over Michigan State for the Spartans’ fifth straight loss.
The Wolverines (8-2, 5-2, No. 15 CFP) scored 24 straight points after giving up the first touchdown and coasted to their most lopsided win in the rivalry since a 49-3 victory in 2002. The Spartans (4-6, 2-5) must win at Rutgers and against Maryland to be bowl eligible.
--
No. 15 Wisconsin 37, Nebraska 21
Jonathan Taylor ran for 204 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Badgers. He became the first Football Bowl Subdivision player since at least 2000 to run for 200 yards three times against the same team, according to Sportradar. He had 221 against the Cornhuskers last year and 249 in 2017.
The Badgers (8-2, 5-2 Big Ten, No. 14 CFP) trailed 14-10 in the second quarter.
The Huskers (4-6, 2-5) have lost four straight and five of their last six. They’ve dropped 10 in a row against Top 25 opponents.
--
No. 16 Notre Dame 52, No. 21 Navy 20
Chase Claypool caught four touchdown passes to match a school record and Notre Dame shut down Navy’s triple-option in a rout of the Midshipmen.
The 17th straight home victory for Brian Kelly’s Fighting Irish did not sell out Notre Dame Stadium. It was the first time since 1973 Thanksgiving Day against Air Force, a string of 273 sold-out games. A crowd of 74,080, 3,542 below capacity, saw Notre Dame win for the 79th time in the 93-game series that has been played continuously since 1927.
--
No. 18 Memphis 45, Houston 27
Brady White threw for 341 yards and five touchdowns and ran for another score and Memphis overcame a 10-point first quarter deficit to beat Houston.
Memphis outgained Houston 531-256. The Tigers (9-1, 5-1 American) have won five in a row. Houston (3-7, 1-5) lost its third straight.
--
Iowa State 23, No. 22 Texas 21
Connor Assalley kicked a 36-yard field goal as time expired and Iowa State knocked off Texas to snap a two-game losing streak.
Brock Purdy had 354 yards passing and two TDs for the Cyclones (6-4, 4-3 Big 12). They beat the Longhorns (6-4, 4-3) for just the third time in 17 tries despite blowing a 13-point lead.
--
No. 25 Oklahoma State 31, Kansas 13
Chuba Hubbard ran for 122 yards and two touchdowns, and Oklahoma State rolled past Kansas.
Dillon Stoner caught five passes for a career-high 150 yards and two touchdowns and Spencer Sanders passed for 168 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys (7-3, 4-3 Big 12, No. 22 CFP), who won their third straight. Carter Stanley passed for 226 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas (3-7, 1-6).
It was the first meeting between Kansas coach Les Miles and Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy. Gundy was Miles’ offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State from 2001-2004 before Miles left to become head coach at LSU and Gundy took over as head coach for the Cowboys.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.