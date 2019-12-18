BIRMINGHAM — UAB answered a late North Alabama run with one of its own to record a 63-56 home victory over the Lions Tuesday evening at Bartow Arena.
The loss leaves the UNA with a 5-6 record. All of its losses have been on the road this season.
UNA trailed 44-35 midway through the second half before rallying to take its first lead. C.J. Brim started an 11-0 run with two free throws. He added a basket before a jumper by Manny Littles made the score 44-41 with 9:59 remaining.
Littles was returning after being suspended for three games. He had a team-high 10 rebounds in the loss.
The Lions continued to get stops on defense, and a 3-point basket by Christian Agnew tied the game at 44. Mervin James then got a steal and started the break with a cross-court pass to Brim, who floated the ball back to James on a lob pass. The basket put North Alabama ahead 47-46 and forced a UAB timeout at the 9:06 mark.
The Blazers answered with four straight points to regain the lead, but the game featured another tie and two more lead changes. UAB regained a 52-48 advantage before the Lions made another push.
A 3-pointer by Payton Youngblood and a floater by Agnew gave UNA a 53-52 lead with 3:11 remaining. But Agnew’s runner was the last field goal by the Lions.
The Blazers regained the lead for good on a basket on its ensuing possession, then converted a turnover into another basket to grab a 56-53 lead. Littles hit one of two free throws to cut the lead to two points, but a UAB 3-pointer in the final minute of play put the game out of reach.
Agnew finished the game 3-of-4 from 3-point range to record a team-high 14 points. James added 13 points while Littles had five points. Tyre Scott-Grayson led UAB (6-4) with a game-high 20 points.
The Blazers led by as many as 11 in the first half before taking a 27-21 lead into the break. UAB finished the game with a slim 35-33 rebounding advantage.
UNA is at Alabama A&M on Friday. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. in Huntsville.
