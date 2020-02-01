When: Today, 5 P.M.
Where: Swisher Gymnasium, Jacksonville, Fla.
TV/Radio: ESPN+/FM-97.1
Probable starters
UNA: G Jamari Blackmon (6-1, So., 12.3 ppg, 2.52 apg); G C.J. Brim (5-9, Jr., 8.5 ppg); F Manny Littles, (6-7, So., 7.4 ppg, 9.7 rpg); F Mervin James (6-7, Fr., 9.0 ppg, 4.1 rpg); G Christian Agnew (6-2, So., 12.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg).
JACKSONVILLE: C David Bell (6-10, R-Sr., 11.7 ppg, 10.0 rpg); G DeAnthony McCallum (6-4, Sr., 7.2 ppg); G Aamahne Santos (5-10 R-Sr., 8.5 ppg, 2.9 apg); G Mo Arnold (6-2, Fr., 5.1 ppg); F Destin Barnes (6-7, Jr., 11.3 ppg).
Game notes
UNA looks for a regular-season sweep of Jacksonville today at Swisher Gymnasium. The Lions won the first game in what was the conference opener in Flowers Hall 62-57. UNA trailed in that game by 11 points in the second half before rallying. Christian Agnew led the Lions with 15 points. … Game features the top two rebounders in the ASUN. UNA’s Manny Littles is second at 9.7 rebounds per game, while Jacksonville’s David Bell is hauling in 10 boards per game. … UNA has the longest current winning streak in the ASUN at a modest three games. … UNA is tied for third place in the league standings with Stetson, just a game behind co-leaders Liberty and North Florida. … Jacksonville is tied for seventh place at 3-5. Three games separates first place from eighth place in the standings. … UNA might be without two key players today. Coach Tony Pujol said after Thursday’s win at NJIT that guard Jamari Blackmon was day-to-day with an ankle sprain. Pujol said Payton Youngblood was “doubtful”, also with an ankle sprain. Blackmon scored 21 points against NJIT, while Youngblood had 10 points off the bench. … Jacksonville’s roster features two players from Anniston – freshman Diante Wood and junior Kevion Nolan. Both players are reserves and are guards.
— Gregg Dewalt
