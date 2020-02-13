When: Today, 6 p.m.
Where: DeLand, Fla.
TV/Radio: ESPN+/FM-97.1
Probable starters
UNA: G Jamari Blackmon (6-1, So., 12.5 ppg, 2.4 apg); G C.J. Brim (5-9, Jr., 8.6 ppg); F Manny Littles, (6-7, So., 7.8 ppg, 10.4 rpg); F Mervin James (6-7, Fr., 8.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg); G Christian Agnew (6-2, So., 13.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg).
STETSON: G Christian Jones (6-5, Jr., 8.9 ppg); G Rob Perry (6-3, Fr., 16.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg); G Kenny Aninye (6-1, Jr., 4.8 ppg); C Mahamadou Diawara (6-10, Fr., 12.9 ppg, 6.6 rpg); F Joel Kabimba (6-8, Fr., 4.5 ppg).
--
Game notes
After getting off to a 5-3 start in ASUN play and threatening first place, UNA has suddenly hit the skids with three losses and has slipped into a tie for fourth place. … The Lions are coming off back-to-back home losses to Stetson and Liberty as they start a two-game road trip at Steson. … Stetson has transformed itself from a bad team last season to third place in the ASUN this season under first-year coach Donnie Jones. … The Hatters are just 1.5 games out of first place. … Stetson has one of the top freshman players in the league in Rob Perry, who averages 16.2 points per game and already has a school record with 62 3-pointers. … Perry, Mahamadou Diawara and Joel Kabimba for a potent trio of freshmen that should keep the Hatters among the league leaders for the next three years. … Ten of Stetson’s last 11 games has been decided by five points or less, and the Hatters are 9-5 overall in games decided by five points or less. … UNA is 4-4 in games decided by six points or less. … After today’s game, the Lions travel to North Florida. … Stetson won the first meeting at Flowers Hall 54-49. … UNA’s Manny Littles leads the ASUN in rebounding at 10.4 per game and has five straight games in double figures.
— Gregg Dewalt
