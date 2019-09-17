When: 6 p.m., Saturday
Where: Burgess-Snow Field, Jacksonville
TV/Radio: ESPN +/FM-97.1
The line: Jacksonville State by 21.5
--
Four-down territory
1. Moving forward: Another week, another brutal second half for the Lions. After being up 18-0 at halftime, UNA was outscored 31-6 in the second half to lose to Alabama A&M, 31-24. The Bulldogs clawed back thanks to their running game and pressure on defense. Once Alabama A&M stopped stop UNA’s rushing attack led by senior Terence Humphrey, the Lions didn’t have much to counter. Alabama A&M finished the game with 272 yards on the ground, with 174 of that coming in the second half.
2. Lions can’t escape penalties: It was another game in which the Lions were plagued by penalties, only this time it came in crucial situations. UNA was flagged nine times for 93 yards on Saturday. Its biggest mistakes in that area came in the closing minutes of the game. Alabama A&M, holding a 28-24 lead, began to drive out the clock starting with just over seven minutes left. Two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties allowed the Bulldogs to continue its drive and kick a field goal to go up by seven and eventually win the game.
3. Special teams success: The area UNA had the most success with against Alabama A&M was special teams. Punter/kicker Joe Gurley was 4 for 4 on field goals, kicking from 25, 25, 39 and 40 yards out. He also reached his career long with a 61-yard punt. He’s now tied for second on field goals made this season in the FCS, going 7 for 7, and he’s eighth in net punt average with 45.3 yards per punt. The Lions also forced turnovers in the kicking game. The Bulldogs muffed a punt and a kickoff that resulted in two field goals for UNA.
4. Scouting Jacksonville State: The Gamecocks are 2-1 and coming off a thrilling 49-45 win over No. 11 Eastern Washington. Jacksonville State trailed 35-21 at halftime but rode an excellent performance from quarterback Zerrick Cooper to win. Cooper, a former Clemson quarterback in 2017, threw for 249 yards, three touchdowns with one interception. He also ran for 88 yards and a touchdown. The win was the Gamecocks’ second in a row, after they defeated Chattanooga 41-20 at home the previous week.
--
Key matchup
UNA D-line vs. Jacksonville State O-line
Jacksonville State, whose starting offensive line averages just over 298 pounds, will look to win this game at the line of scrimmage. If UNA wants to be successful it will have to rely on its defensive line, led by redshirt sophomore Brodric Martin, who had eight tackles and two pass breakups against Alabama A&M. The Lions will need to pressure Cooper and slow down the Gamecocks running game if it wants a chance to win.
--
Player of the week
Terence Humphrey
Playing against the college in his hometown of Huntsville, running back Terence Humphrey led the way for the UNA offense, rushing 15 times for 128 yards and a touchdown. It’s now the second time in his career the running back has gone over 100 yards in a game and it’s his second touchdown of the season.
--
By the numbers
174: Number of rushing yards allowed by UNA in the second half against Alabama A&M. In the first half, the Lions, at least in the first quarter, shut down the Alabama A&M running game and slowed Bulldogs quarterback Aqeel Glass. But in the second quarter, Alabama A&M began to move the ball with running back Jordan Bentley and it carried over to the second half.
4: Number of times UNA quarterback Christian Lopez was sacked in Saturday’s loss to Alabama A&M. The Bulldogs managed to get pressure, particularly in the second half, which effectively slowed down Lopez and stalled the Lions offense. Pressure also forced UNA’s only turnover of the game when Lopez was stripped by an Alabama A&M defender in the final minutes.
10: The total number of touchdowns Zerrick Cooper has accounted for this season. Cooper, who’s thrown for 1,001 yards and seven touchdowns, has many weapons in his arsenal, including receivers Trae Berry, Jamari Hester and Josh Pearson. He’s also a threat in the running game as the Gamecocks leading rusher. He’s gained 109 yards on the ground along with three touchdowns.
--
Prediction
Jacksonville State 41, UNA 28: The biggest key for UNA is to play a complete football game, putting the first and second halves together. The Lions will be able to execute better after two second halves of failing to do so, but the Gamecocks have too much on the offensive side of the ball and will put the game away in the fourth quarter.
— Michael Hebert
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.