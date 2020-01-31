The landscape for UNA athletics might have a different look by 2023.
The ASUN Conference office released a statement on Jan. 22 outlining an expansion plan that could be in place as soon as 2023.
According to Commissioner Ted Gumbart, the plan is to grow to at least 18 teams. Once the that number is reached, it would split into two conferences. The ASUN would have 10-12 members and a group of eight would be known by a working title as the United Athletic Conference.
Gumbart stressed nothing has been finalized and no contracts have been signed.
UNA would be a part of the United Athletic Conference and no longer play football in the Big South. The Lions would play all sports in the new conference along with Kennesaw State.
“It’s something we’re exploring,” Gumbart said in a phone interview. “We certainly want to see if the market will support it. And we have reason to believe that it has a chance. We want to go out and see if we can actually sign up the schools to do it.”
The idea, according to Gumbart, has been in place for some time. However, the actual work to get the plan in motion started in November 2019.
In order to expand, the ASUN will collaborate with the Collegiate Coastal Sports Association, a league that sponsors swimming and diving and beach volleyball.
The CCSA submitted a letter to the NCAA in order to provide confirmation on the plan’s compliance with NCAA bylaws.
The next step is to create the “multisport” conference and receive legislative approval from the NCAA to be considered a “core” conference, which means both the ASUN and the UAC can receive automatic qualification into NCAA championships.
Gumbart said part of the equation was derived from viewing how other conferences developed, such as the Big East and the American Conference, for example.
However, those conferences solely split. Gumbart’s vision for the future is different.
“We’re just trying to build a new conference as a collaboration and a partnership,” Gumbart said. “So the ASUN and the United would be kind of sister conferences and help each other schedule and sponsor.”
Gumbart explained the plan is one of many the conference has explored and will require full support from all schools involved.
Current members of the CCSA who are neither current ASUN members, Division-1 FBS members or belong to Power Five conferences include: UNC-Wilmington, Charleston, Campbell (currently in Big South), North Carolina-Asheville (Big South), Gardner-Webb (Big South), Howard (Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) and Old Dominion (Colonial Athletic Association).
The ASUN released a statement on Dec. 13, 2019 explaining that the ASUN President’s council unanimously approved a plan allowing for consideration of new members that would provide divisional ASUN alignment, but didn’t specify which schools would be targeted.
UNA athletic director Mark Linder could not be reached for comment Thursday.
UNA football coach Chris Willis said he does not have enough information on the proposed change to comment.
While nothing is official and things can certainly change, Gumbart is optimistic about the plan and the potential benefits it could have for both the ASUN and UAC.
We’re just looking to build a new opportunity as a partnership rather than a split. We would still have strong relations between both conferences and again, we think it’s something that’s worth investigating,” Gumbart said. “It’s not the only future path, but it’s certainly one of them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.