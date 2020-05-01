Here's the TimesDaily's list of the top 10 athletic moments for UNA throughout the 2019-20 season:
No. 1. UNA women snap FGCU win streak
UNA women's basketball made history Feb. 29, knocking off Florida Gulf Coast to snap the Eagles’ 42-game ASUN conference winning streak.
The win was also the Lions’ first over a top-25 team. FGCU was ranked No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches’ poll.
Emma Wallen led UNA with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Her sister, Ivy, scored 14 points, including a game-sealing 3-pointer with 1:08 remaining.
Although the Lions beat Vanderbilt the season before, beating FGCU could be considered the biggest win in program history.
--
No. 2. Gurley field goal beats Campbell
UNA football’s first win in the Big South over a team with a winning record came in dramatic fashion.
The Lions battled Campbell on Nov. 2 (6-1 at the time, finished 6-5) in a back-and-forth game with four lead changes. The Camels blew out UNA the previous season, 30-7.
Blake Dever started at quarterback for UNA and played well, completing 11 of 19 passes for 147 yards. It was Christian Lopez, however, who came in after being benched the previous week after he started every game over the last 1½ seasons.
Lopez led the Lions on the game-winning drive, finding wide receiver Andre Little for a 39-yard gain into Campbell territory, followed by two straight first downs with runs by him and running back Jaxton Carson.
A 20-yard field goal from Joe Gurley sailed through the uprights as time expired, and UNA sent its seniors off the field at Braly Stadium for the last time as winners.
--
No. 3. Ivy Wallen becomes all-time leading scorer
Although the Lions fell on the road Feb. 1 at Jacksonville, senior guard Ivy Wallen made history, scoring 12 points to become the women's basketball team's all-time leading scorer.
Wallen passed former player Amber Deline to reach the top mark and eventually finished her career with 1,747 points.
By season’s end, her sister Emma reached the second spot on the list, finishing with 1,640 career points.
--
No. 4: Garst dominates Northern Illinois
Megan Garst has been the ace of UNA softball’s pitching staff since arriving on campus in 2018 as a sophomore.
She has three no-hitters to her credit, including back-to-back against Liberty and Jacksonville in the 2019 season. But in a 9-0 win over Northern Illinois in the first game of the Blues City Classic on Feb. 28, she put on a pitching clinic by recording all 15 outs via strikeout in a five-inning 9-0 win.
Garst opened the game by striking out the first 14. After a two-out single by Kayla Scaperrotta spoiled what otherwise would have been a perfect game, Garst ended it with her 15th strikeout.
--
No. 5: Lions no-hit Belmont
No-hitters have been rare in North Alabama’s baseball history, and combined no-hitters were non-existent until a mid-week game against Belmont on Feb. 25.
In that game, five pitchers combined to no-hit the Bruins in a 1-0 victory.
It was only the sixth no-hitter in program history and the first since 2010.
Cosi Scinta and Jacob James each recorded nine outs, while Colton Teal, Bryant Claunch and Kyle Moore each pitched one no-hit inning. The only batters to reach for Belmont came on a fourth-inning hit-by-pitch and a ninth-inning walk.
Kevin Brenning drove in the game’s only run with a double in the second inning.
--
No. 6: UNA men's hoops rallies, wins at Lipscomb
A year after giving up 64 points in the first half in a 102-80 loss at Lipscomb, UNA’s men’s basketball team got a little bit of revenge the second time it traveled to Nashville.
The Lions held the Bisons to 69 points total while rallying for an 82-69 win in an early conference game Jan. 11.
UNA trailed 60-52 with nine minutes to play but closed with a 30-9 run. During that span, the Lions held Lipscomb without a field goal for nearly eight minutes.
Former Lions player Christian Agnew led the comeback with 20 points. Jamari Blackmon added 19 points and Mervin James had 16.
After shooting 62 percent from the field against the Lions in their win, the Bisons managed to shoot just 38 percent in the loss.
--
No. 7. UNA erases 20-point deficit, beats Gardner-Webb
UNA football erased a 20-point deficit from the first half to come back and beat Gardner-Webb to close out the Lions’ first full season as a member of the Big South conference.
Christian Lopez, who had one of his best games of the season, got the Lions on the board late in the first half with a 13-yard touchdown pass to Dexter Boykin.
In the second half, however, Lopez and the offense as a whole exploded, finishing with 478 total yards. Lopez finished the game 28-for-44 passing with four touchdowns and no interceptions.
After Gardner-Webb scored a touchdown with six minutes left in the game, the Lions responded with a late drive, capped off with a go-ahead 16-yard touchdown pass from Lopez to Boykin with 1:57 remaining.
In the closing seconds, defensive back Gerrell Green intercepted a long pass from Gardner-Webb to seal the win.
--
No. 8. Wedgeworth wins Tiger Invitational
UNA men’s golf coach Cullen Carstens has continually upgraded the team's schedule in each of the first two seasons in Division I, and senior Jackson Wedgeworth proved how fine the line is between playing golf at Power 5 programs and lower-tier Division I programs.
Wedgeworth and the Lions traveled to Auburn for what turned out to be the last tournament of the coronavirus-shortened season. Wedgeworth put together rounds of 68-68-71 to edge Auburn’s C.J. Easley by one shot.
What made the win even sweeter for Wedgeworth, a senior, was that he was four shots down going to the back nine in the final round. But he made four birdies in seven holes and then parred the final two holes to capture medalist honors.
--
No. 9. UNA gets 1st ASUN tourney win
UNA women’s basketball had a lot of historic landmarks in 2019-20, and the Lions closed the year in similar fashion.
By beating Stetson 70-60 at Flowers Hall in the first round of the ASUN tournament, the Lions advanced for the first time, after being knocked out of the first round last season.
While the Lions fell to Liberty in the quarterfinals, the win over Stetson capped of a number of milestones for the Lions in just their second year in NCAA Division I.
--
No. 10. Maguire downs Auburn’s No. 1 in tennis
Again, showing that there is not a huge difference between players at major programs such as Auburn and programs at the mid-major level, UNA’s Cian Maguire opened his UNA career with a win over Tom Wright.
Maguire, from Waterford, Ireland, won at No. 1 singles when he topped Wright 6-3, 6-4 in the first match of the spring season.
Maguire finished the spring season with a 7-5 overall record.
--
Also considered
UNA football win over Western Illinois to open the season; Shelby Wall leading ASUN women's soccer in scoring with 15 goals and 32 points; Emma Wallen becoming the second-leading scorer in UNA women's basketball history; cross country teams hosting their first home meet since 2007; UNA men's basketball win over Samford for its first Division I non-conference home victory.
