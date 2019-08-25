North Alabama’s athletic teams experienced a mixed bag of success and struggles in their first season of transitioning from NCAA Division II to Division I. For the most part, the highs outweighed the lows.
Chris Walker’s soccer team played for the ASUN Conference championship, Missy Tiber’s women’s basketball team played three rounds deep in the WBI Invitational. Ashley Cozart’s softball team qualified for the ASUN tournament, as did Tony Pujol and the men’s basketball team. Overall, season No. 1 should be considered a success, given the unknown journey on which the Lions embarked.
Recently, Athletic Director Mark Linder and several of the university’s coaches, not including football coach Chris Willis, whose team will play a complete FCS schedule for the first time this fall and Pujol, who had years of Division I experience before arriving in Florence, talked about the lessons that were learned from that first year.
Linder used a baseball analogy in explaining why he was pleased with the overall performance of UNA’s athletic team when it came to competition.
“What I learned most and what I saw most is that the margin for error in Division I competition is so much smaller than the room for error on the Division II level,” Linder said. “Like a pitcher in baseball, if he misses down the middle, Division I hitters are going to make you pay for it a lot more maybe than the Division II ranks.
“We saw that. The good news early in the season when (baseball) went 3-19 in the first 22 games is that our kids were throwing strikes. The bad news is that they were right down the middle of the plate. You look at the growth of our pitching staff, and the last half of the season they were around .500 and went over and beat Ole Miss and should have beat Auburn. Our kids were throwing strikes, but they were on the outside third of the plate or the inside third of the plate.”
Linder said he also saw it with the men’s basketball team, which traveled to Gonzaga and trailed 48-14 at the half. For the first 16 minutes of the second half, Gonzaga had only outscored the Lions by two points.
“You can see the development,” Linder said. “I’m pleased with how we finished out year one of the transition. That was the biggest surprise for me because I didn’t know how far away we were competitively from Division I.”
Keehn, the baseball coach, said the competition quality and travel were the biggest adjustments.
“I anticipated it, but I underestimated the challenges of it,” he said. “What I was more impressed with is just everybody’s good. It doesn’t matter who you are playing. You have got to strap it on and be ready to play.”
Keehn said he had a conversation with former UNA pitching coach Matt Hancock, who is now at Troy, during the season. They talked about how “the wins are so hard to get at the Division I level.”
“It’s a grind. Every little play can make a difference,” Keehn said, noting that pitching is vastly different in Division I. “It’s relentless – arm after arm after arm.”
Keehn also pointed out the difference in practice time. In Division II, the three-game series were Saturday-Sunday for the most part. In Division I, teams arrive on Thursday and play Friday through Sunday which means one less day of practice. Keehn said he watched Alabama practice bunt defense before batting practice when the teams met in Tuscaloosa.
“Before you play games almost turns into a practice itself,” he said.
Across the board, coaches pointed to roster depth as a mitigating factor between Division II and Division I.
Walker, whose Lions flirted with winning the ASUN soccer title in their first season, said when still in Division II he could almost guarantee a minimum of 12 wins. When talking about potential wins before last season Walker admitted it was like, “Uh, nobody really knows.”
A season-opening win against Alabama State seemed to take some of the uncertainty away.
“That took the shackles off a little bit,” he said.
Walker agreed that there is little margin for error these days. He said unlike in Division II, when a team plays poorly in Division I it will almost surely lose.
“Don’t get me wrong. When you are in the middle of the season you go, ‘Oh, I would love a 7-nil game,” he said. “If you don’t play well, you could lose a lot of games. If you do play well, you can win a lot of games. That’s what makes it fun.”
Cozart, whose Lions softball team won the Division II national championship in 2016, said one of the biggest lessons she learned was about herself. She explained that she changed her coaching style before realizing that it wasn’t necessary.
“I think I tried to change a little bit of who I was because you think you are going to a different level,” she said. “I kept preaching to my girls that Division I is just a monster. You have to be bigger and better than everyone else. It’s just a different world and I think I psyched myself out a little bit. I changed who I was a little bit, thinking we have got to get better at this and do that.”
A mid-season talk with her staff and team changed that assumption.
“We decided that we had to be ourselves. That is what has made us successful in the past and being comfortable and learning from our mistakes,” she said. “We were all kind of putting pressure on ourselves. We had to just kind of get past that mental block of being Division I. Once we did that, we were a better team and I was a better coach.”
Another eye-opening part of Division I softball was the amount of scouting and preparation teams put into games. She said in Division II, it wasn’t that way.
“If you were better, you were just better,” she said. “In Division I, they watch more film and they pick apart the opposing pitcher, they pick apart the opposing batters.”
As the season progressed, Cozart and her staff learned the nuances and began incorporating more scouting and film work into their preparations. Because there is so much video available now, it wasn’t hard to find film of upcoming opponents. By the end of the season, Cozart said they had a station set up during practice for players to watch their next opponent.
“The girls would fill out charts on the opposing pitcher and what they were throwing,” Cozart said. “It gave our hitters more of an idea of what they were looking for and more of a plan.”
Tiber’s women’s basketball team had perhaps the most success of any team in the first year of transition. The Lions finished 21-9 and earned an invitation to the WBI postseason tournament and won two games before losing. Even though women’s soccer made it to the ASUN tournament final, it was women’s basketball that created a huge stir when it shocked Vanderbilt in Nashville to open the season.
More than anything, that win with a veteran team signaled the arrival of UNA in Division I.
“When we beat Vandy in our very first game, it pushed us over the edge and had everybody believing,” Tiber said.
Like Keehn, Tiber agreed that rosters generally are filled with more quality players than in Division II. Tiber’s roster was not as deep as some of her opponents, and she said that and travel took a toll.
“Travel was a grind for us,” she said. “That was difficult. That and the depth of our roster affected us. We did get beat up and we didn’t have depth at some positions we needed. We had good players, but they weren’t quite ready for those situations.”
Linder likened the first year of transition to climbing a mountain.
“You really don’t know how tall it is until you start climbing it,” he said. “For us, we didn’t have a point of reference because it was our first go at it.”
Linder said the message going into the first season was to not let fear paralyze them.
“Let’s just go and give them our best shot,” he said. “If we get beat by 40, we get beat by 40. Let’s not let fear reduce who we are. I think our staff and our student athletes did an awesome job at going out and just competing. Somedays we were just outmanned, and some days we took Goliath down. I couldn’t be more pleased with our team here.”
Now, the Lions will try to build off the momentum in their second year of transition that they created from the first year.
