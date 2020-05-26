The newest inductees of North Alabama’s 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame class broke records, helped build programs and defined various eras of UNA athletics.
Troy Nelson (football), Lance Ancar (football), Amber (Rutherford) Joseph (basketball), and James Barksdale (baseball) were all thrilled to be selected as the school’s 31st hall of fame class.
The four former athletes now bring the total list of members to 142. They will be formally inducted in a ceremony on Oct. 31 at 9 a.m. before UNA football’s homecoming game with Gardner-Webb.
“It was quite an unexpected call,” said Barksdale, who was the stolen base champion in NCAA Division II in 2006. “It was really a great surprise … a very nice honor and really kind of honestly some great news in the midst of everything that’s going on in the world right now.”
Barksdale played in the outfield for former head coach Mike Lane in 2004-06.
He is still UNA’s all-time leader in hits, finishing the 2006 season hitting .437 with 38 RBIs along with 59 stolen bases in 69 attempts.
“Essentially I had a green light,” Barksdale said of stealing bases. “We became really efficient with it. Any time I got on base, I tried to turn a walk into a triple.”
But Barksdale’s best memory from playing was centered on the team. In 2005, the Lions won 18 straight conference games.
“I don’t think that (has) been repeated,” Barksdale said. “We kind of made a commitment to the team and to ourselves for the rest of the year.”
Barksdale was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2006 and played in the minor leagues for the next two years before returning to graduate from UNA in 2010. He then graduated from the New York College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Barksdale now lives in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, where he works at Southern Tennessee Orthopedic and Spine Center.
Before Barksdale was blazing the base paths for the Lions, Nelson was speeding by opposing special teams units as one of the Lions’ most athletic football players from 1988-91.
Nelson said his time at UNA was made special by being part of one of the foundational recruiting classes of head coach Bobby Wallace.
“I guess I’m a player that he wanted to build a program with,” Nelson said.
Nelson fondly remembers the games against Jacksonville State, Mississippi College and Tennessee-Martin as the ones he and his teammates looked forward to the most.
Throughout his time with the Lions, Nelson played receiver, running back and cornerback. He finished his career as UNA’s all-time all-purpose yardage leader with 4,056.
The punt returns were special to him, too. Nelson remembers his first that he took back for a touchdown came against Mississippi College. He was struggling to get past Fred McAfee, who played 16 years in the NFL, including the last 10 with the New Orleans Saints.
But Nelson devised a plan.
“I figure if I take like four slow steps and somebody could block him, I could get around him, and that's what I did,” Nelson said. “That was very exciting.”
Nelson played a few years after college for the Huntsville Invaders, a semi-pro team whose league has since folded. He’s spent the past 28 years working at the City of Florence Gas Department.
Lance Ancar was another foundational player in UNA football history, playing on the offensive line from 2002-05 as part of one of former coach Mark Hudspeth’s first recruiting classes.
He finished his UNA career with numerous accolades, highlighted by winning the Rimington Award and being named first-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association.
“It’s a heck of an honor, it's one of those things, when you first start off playing sports, it's what you aim for,” Ancar said.
Ancar said his best memories came from playing with his teammates who were all from different states and how they all came together. On the field, it was beating No. 1 Valdosta State in 2003, a year after the team went 4-7.
Following college, Ancar played five years in the Arena Football League before returning to Florence to get into coaching. He made several stops, including a stint at Florence High School as an assistant, before working as a strength and conditioning coach.
He spent four seasons at Alabama, three at South Alabama and is now with Ole Miss.
Joseph is one of 18 UNA athletes throughout history to be named all-conference four straight years. She is No. 4 on UNA’s all-time scoring list after holding the second spot for a decade.
“I was holding back tears, to be honest with you,” Joseph said about receiving the news. “UNA was such a big part of my life. I'm just absolutely honored and I'm thrilled.”
Joseph said she appreciates how then-head coach Terry Fowler taught her and her teammates the importance of being on a team.
As far as her game, despite all the different ways she could score, the most important to her came at the free-throw line. She led the nation in free-throw percentage her sophomore and junior years and holds the school career record at 91.7 percent.
What started as work outside with her dad turned into a routine: 100 free throws before a game, 100 after.
“I just felt like, the name says it all, it's free, you should be able to make those,” Joseph said.
Joseph now lives in Paragould, Arkansas, with her husband, Brad. The two have one daughter, Olivia and are expecting a second child.
All four new inductees had different ways to describe their reactions to the honor, but the common thread was centered on their time with their respective teams at UNA.
Now, they’ll get a chance to return to see their alma mater in a new NCAA Division I era.
“To see that program excel, and the way the community is about sports, it's just fantastic,” Joseph said. “It was literally one of the best times of my life.”
