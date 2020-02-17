FLORENCE — North Alabama couldn’t salvage a split in its first series of the season Sunday, falling 6-4 to Ohio.
The visiting Bobcats took 3 of 4 games from the Lions in the season-opening series.
UNA led 2-1 on Ben Kiefer’s sacrifice fly and Colt Chrestman’s sacrifice bunt, but the Bobcats ralled with four runs on a combination of four hits, two errors, two walks and a balk.
A solo run in the sixth extended Ohio's lead to 6-1.
In the bottom of the seventh, UNA's Grayson Throneberry doubled and scored on a Tate Mathis double. The Lions then had two runners on with no outs but stranded them.
In the eighth, Gerardo Miranda singled with two outs and scored on another Throneberry double to make it 6-4.
Keegan Foge (0-1) took the loss for UNA in his first start after making 29 appearances from the bullpen last season.
North Alabama at Alabama A&M on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
Tennis teams sweep USC-Upstate
In Troy, UNA’s women’s tennis team used a fast start to grab momentum Saturday in a 5-2 victory over USC-Upstate.
The Lions will host Jacksonville State Wednesday at 1 p.m. in men’s and women’s matches.
On Saturday, the freshman duo of Kalais Going and Nicole Reilly gave UNA (2-6) the early lead with a convincing 6-2 win at No. 3 doubles. Senior Nina Linke and sophomore Sydney Flesch matched that score at No. 1 doubles to secure the doubles point.
North Alabama won singles points from freshman Lee-Taylor Bishop (6-2, 6-1), Megan Humphreys (6-0, 6-3), Payton Andrews (1-6, 6-2, 6-0) to claim the match.
“This was the first time we’ve played back to back days, so I was a little concerned with how we would start,” said UNA head tennis coach Brice Bishop. “But, they put that concern to rest with a fast start in doubles and then again in singles. It was big to get the doubles point, but we talked about not letting momentum get away.”
Flesch got the final point with a 6-4, 7-5 win at No. 2 singles.
The men’s team edged USC-Upstate 4-3 for its first win.
With the match deadlocked at 3, UNA’s Cian Maguire overcame an early tiebreaker loss to post back-to-back wins at No. 1. The sophomore from Waterford, Ireland, raced to a 5-1 lead in the final set before holding on for a 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 win.
“Cian played very physical in the second and third sets,” said UNA head tennis coach Brice Bishop. “That’s what he has to do to be successful. We challenged the guys to come out with more energy. We’ve been waiting for things to happen instead of making things happen ourselves.”
Cade Reasons-Yannick Pfeiderer won 6-4 at No. 2 doubles and Maguire-Andreas Hansen won 6-3 at No. 1 to get the doubles point.
Reasons won a point at No. 5 singles, and Pfeiderer won at No. 3 singles to set the stage for Maguire to win the match.
Softball Lions fall to Tulsa
In Starkville, Mississippi, Tulsa handed UNA a 3-2 loss in the consolation game of the Mississippi State Bulldog Kickoff Classic. It was the second one-run loss to Tulsa in as many days for the Lions (5-4).
Tulsa (8-1) got a single run in the bottom of the first inning and added two runs in the third to take the early lead.
A two-run fifth inning got the Lions back in the game. After Danielle de Ruiter reached on an error, pinch-runner Mary Grayson Kilpatrick scored from second on Meleah Hargett’s single.
Emma Latham plated the second run with a triple off the wall in left field. The freshman from Hatton represented the tying run, but was stranded at third to end the inning.
UNA didn’t get another baserunner in the final two innings.
Lexie Harper was 2 for 4 to lead the Lions. Michelle Moore (1-2) took the loss.
North Alabama travels to Alabama State on Thursday at 5 p.m.
