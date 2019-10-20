FLORENCE — Shelby Wall scored her conference-leading 14th and 15th goals to lead North Alabama’s soccer team to a 2-0 ASUN Conference win over Stetson Friday.
With the win, the Lions (6-9, 2-4) kept their ASUN tournament hopes alive. Stetson (2-10-2) remain winless in conference play.
Wall's first goal came at the 32:45 mark off an assist from Kate Wiseman. She added her second goal at 66:24 off an assist from Anna Bove'.
Wall's 15 goals lead the conference are second in NCAA Division I women's soccer this season.
She also pushed her career goals total at UNA to 37.
Kate Webster got her third shutout of the season for the Lions in goal with three saves.
Volleyball Lions drop pair
DELAND, Fla - Stetson jumped out to early leads in each set sets during a 25-12, 25-14, 25-18 sweep of the Lions (3-18, 1-7)
UNA struggled to find offense on the night, hitting .122 as a team with only 26 kills. For the second straight match, Claire Bullington led the Lions, notching six kills and a block.
Mariana Trujillo added 12 assists for North Alabama while Mackenzie Sullivan produced a match-high 17 digs.
On Friday, North Florida downed the Lions 3-1.
North Florida hit .392 as a team and was led by Solimar Cestero’s match-high 18 kills.
Bullington led UNA with eight kills. Breylee Linder added 19 assists, eight digs and five aces while Mariana Trujillo added 16 assists.
Defensively, Anna Katherine Griggs led all players with five blocks while Mackenzie Sullivan tied for a match-high with 14 digs.
Cross country finishes 7th, 12th at AUB
BIRMINGHAM – UNA’s men’s cross country team finished in seventh place in a 21-team field and its women’s team was 12th in a 24-team field at the UAB Blazer Classic.
Junior Peyton Ewoldt led the Lions with a time of 25:11 on the 5k course, finishing 33rd individually. UNA's James Hibbard, Foster Hudsmith and Connor Sims were close behind at 43rd, 44th and 45th.
Senior Emma Knight led the Lions with a time of 21:39 on the 6k course, finishing 28th individually.
Charlotte won the men’s team title with a 38 total. North Alabama finished at 203.
Florida State won the team title with a 32 total. North Alabama finished at 321.
