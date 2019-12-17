North Alabama’s men’s and women’s basketball teams begin year-ending road trips today.
The Lions won’t return to the friendly confines of Flowers Hall until January for the start of ASUN Conference play. The men (5-5) begin their three-game road trip at UAB (5-4) of Conference USA. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. in Bartow Arena.
The women’s team (6-2) travels a little further south to Montgomery to take on Alabama State (3-6) of the SWAC. It’s the start of a four-game trip that includes a visit to the Georgia State Classic this weekend.
Missy Tiber’s team hasn’t played in 12 days since beating Oakwood 120-38. According to Tiber, it’s been a productive break.
“We had a decent amount of time to re-energize,” she said. “We worked on our game, making sure we know how to run all of our sets and things of that nature.”
With a veteran starting five that features all seniors, the Lions have been sharp from the outset this season. UNA has won three in a row, and its only losses were at Iowa and at home to an improving Samford team. The Lions average 91.8 points per game and allow 59.3 points per game.
The large point differential has resulted in Tiber being able to utilize her bench at her discretion. As a result, UNA has nine players averaging 12 or more minutes per game.
Alabama State enters on a four-game losing streak, but those losses have been against Samford, South Florida, Wisconsin and DePaul.
Former Deshler standout Taylor Aikerson has played in six games for the Hornets. She is averaging 7.7 points per game, but has been in double figures the past two games.
Tony Pujol’s men’s team hasn’t played since beating Birmingham-Southern 78-50 on Dec. 8. The Lions will try to get their first road win against a UAB team that snapped a three-game losing streak its last time out against Montevallo.
Pujol, whose team has remaining road games at Alabama A&M on Friday and at Florida State on Dec. 28 before conference play begins, wants to see UNA take better care of the ball and rebound better in their road outings.
“We have been working on getting better execution-wise and getting a better understanding of what we have to do have success,” Pujol said. “My staff has done a great job of identifying those things and showing the guys.”
Pujol said the Lions have to do a better job handling the adversity of playing on the road.
“We have to lock in for 40 minutes on what the game plan is,” he said. “The two areas that are going to be critical against UAB are valuing the basketball and rebounding on the defensive end. Our guys have to continue to grow and execute. We are doing a good job in some of those areas, but there are going to be challenges and adversity, and that’s where efficiency comes in and where production comes in. We are going to have to play with the guys who are more efficient and most productive.”
The Lions could get forward Manny Littles back today. The 6-foot-9 forward has been suspended since Nov. 27 for an incident in a win over Mississippi Valley State. Pujol said Littles has practiced twice and will be a game-time decision.
