North Alabama’s men’s basketball team looks to snap a two-game skid today when it hosts Mississippi Valley State at 1:30 p.m. in Flowers Hall.
Missy Tiber’s women’s team returns from an eight-day break when it hosts Samford at 11 a.m.
For Tony Pujol’s men’s team, playing MVSU (0-6) is a chance to maintain a perfect early season record in Flowers Hall. For the women’s team, today’s game is chance to continue its early season surge.
--
UNA vs. Mississippi Valley State (men)
The Lions (2-4) are looking to bounce back from road losses last week at South Dakota State (78-73) and Louisiana Tech (82-61).
In Friday’s loss at Louisiana Tech of the Conference USA, UNA jumped in front 24-15 before the Bulldogs closed the half with a 30-8 run.
Pujol was impressed with the way Louisiana Tech maintained its composure despite UNA’s hot start.
“We came out and smacked them in the mouth early, but obviously they are a veteran group,” he said, comparing Tech to last season’s Jacksonville State team. “They are strong and physical and they are a well-coached team. I think they are going to have a great season.”
Although Mississippi Valley State is 0-6, Pujol said the Lions respect their opponent’s athleticism.
“We are going against a team that will be one of the most athletic and long teams we’ll see,” Pujol said. “Our job is to execute offensively and pick up the pace of the game defensively. We want to make sure our identity is on display from a defensive standpoint.”
Pujol also wants to see the Lions play tough defensively without fouling. Too often early in the season the Lions have had key players in foul trouble. That has to change, he said.
“We have been harping on them in practice that we have to keep the throttle on without fouling,” Pujol said. “We want them to stay aggressive and grow. We have to learn that as the year goes on.”
In six games, four of which have been on the road - the Lions have been whistled for 141 fouls against 108 for their opponents. As a result, Lions foes have converted 109 of 157 free throws. UNA is 75 of 118 from the line.
“We need to learn to adjust to how the game is being called,” Pujol said.
Pujol also said point guard C.J. Brim is back at full strength after missing playing only 12 minutes against South Dakota State with a sore neck.
--
UNA vs. Samford (women)
The Lions haven’t played since winning 88-63 at Tennessee State on Nov. 18. During the time off, Tiber said she and her staff have concentrated on getting better and staying focused.
“We’ve had some really intense practices and worked hard on our skill sets, too,” she said. “It’s been a good break for us, but we’re excited to get back playing again.”
Tiber said the Lions (3-1) usually have a similar break later in the semester. UNA will play three games in the next four days, with two games coming in the Denver Classic Friday and Saturday.
She said she is eager to see how the Lions handle the workload.
“When you get toward the end of the season and you are talking about winning a championship, this is kind of the way you will play,” she said. “You might get a home game the first round and then have to go on the road and win two more. It kind of prepares you for what you might see down the road.”
Samford comes to Flowers Hall sporting a 1-6 record. The Bulldogs have lost six in a row, including five road games.
Tiber and the Lions got good news during their break concerning Kenysha Coulson, who went out late in the game at Tennessee State with a knee injury. But the injury turned out to not be as serious as it looked and she has been limited to non-contact in practice but could be back in the starting lineup today.
“We’re trying to get that knee some time to recover and figure out how we should manage her (against Samford),” Tiber said. “I’m playing it very cautious. I want to make sure we are making the right decision.”
