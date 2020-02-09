FLORENCE — North Alabama’s softball team completed a weekend sweep of Tennessee State and Alcorn State in the UNA Invitational Sunday to improve to 4-0.
The Lions beat Alcorn State 8-0 in the first game and then edged Tennessee State 3-2 in eight innings in the nightcap.
Taylor Brown’s ground out scored Harlie Stokes with the winning run against Tennessee State.
RBI singles by Meleah Hargett and Lexie Harper in the first and second innings gave the Lions an early lead.
The Tigers tied the game with a two-run double in the top of the fourth inning. Megan Garst (2-0) pitched the final three innings to get the win. She struck out four and did not allow a hit or a walk.
Each team had six hits, including two by Harper to lead UNA.
The Lions plated one run in the bottom of the first inning, three in the second and four in the fifth to beat Alcorn State in the first game as freshman Maci Birdyshaw pitched a one-hit shutout in her college debut. She struck out eight.
Harper was 2 for 2 with three RBIs. Madison Daniel also had two hits.
UNA will play in the Mississippi State Bulldog Kickoff Classic this weekend. The Lions play Tennessee State, Mississippi State and Tulsa in pool play Friday and Saturday before starting bracket play on Sunday.
