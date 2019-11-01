In the program’s second season in the Big South Conference, Campbell head coach Mike Minter has his team clicking at the right time.
The Fighting Camels lost their first game of the season to Troy, 43-14. Minter wanted his team to experience playing an FBS team, to see how the program would stack up.
From that point, Campbell reeled off six consecutive wins, including three in conference. Coming off last week’s 49-47 three-overtime win over Gardner Webb, the Camels (6-1) are riding high into Saturday’s 1:30 p.m. matchup with North Alabama (2-6) at Braly Stadium.
“It’s a thing where, I believe, it’s gone according to plan,” Minter said of this season. “We focused on all offseason to continue to be a team that can get better throughout the year.”
Campbell has a young team, as the Fighting Camels are only two years removed from playing in the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League. Despite the team’s overall age, there is talent in key areas, specifically at skill positions on offense.
It starts offensively with freshman quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams, who’s thrown for 1,405 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He’s also made plays running, picking up 375 yards and four touchdowns.
Minter thought he had something in Williams early on. In fact, Minter, who played at Nebraska and for the Carolina Panthers, said he was reminded of former Huskers quarterback Tommy Frazier when he saw Williams play.
“When I met Hajj, he had that “It” factor,” Minter said. “(Frazier) always had that ability to do things that you’re like ‘Okay, where did that come from?’ Hajj had the same thing. I knew right away that we had somebody special.”
Williams came to Campbell from the United States Military Academy Preparatory School and won the starting job at quarterback. He said he wanted to stick to his strengths and not try to do too much early on.
“I feel like my back was against the wall coming into a new program, and just trying to prove to the coaches that I was the guy to lead the team,” Williams said.
Williams said he thinks a lot of what into the team’s win streak is the talent and “weapons” on offense.
Campbell running back Jonathan Hawkins leads the team in rushing with 379 yards and five touchdowns, and receiver Caleb Snead has 22 catches for 428 yards and five touchdowns.
“Teams have a hard time scheming us up. They really don't know who's going to take over that game,” Williams said. “That’s what makes this offense dynamic.”
Defensively, Campbell has grown over the course of the year, Minter said. For the first few weeks of the season, the Fighting Camels were missing defensive players due to injuries. As the season has worn on, Minter has watched his players come together defensively.
The leader in the middle is linebacker Justice Galloway-Velasquez, who’s recorded 57 tackles, two for loss and 1-½ sacks. Minter also complimented his defensive line and pointed out the play of safeties, Dorian Jones and Dorian Slade, as contributors to the continued growth.
“You really want to be strong down the middle and we are because of those guys,” Minter said. “I just look forward to this defense continuing to develop.”
When it comes to facing UNA, Minter said he’s been impressed with the way head coach Chris Willis has the Lions ready to play.
Minter said those players are talented. and he complimented the skill sets of several position players, including Dexter Boykin, Andre Little, Blake Dever and Christian Lopez.
“You better bring your lunch pail and be ready to go,” Minter said of what he told his team. “Forget about what the record says, because these guys are in every single game.”
