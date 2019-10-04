At the center of the defense, junior linebacker Will Evans likes the opportunity to get in the backfield on a blitz.
He's had success with it, too, as he’s recorded two sacks and three tackles for loss this season. Along with the pressure from linemen, those blitzes can create tough situations for the opposing quarterback when executed properly.
“The coaches just say, 'It’s you one on one with a blocker, blitz the gap and sack the quarterback,’” the Haleyville grad Evans said. “It’s producing ... (if) we execute, we’ll be fine.
Evans and UNA defensive coordinator Steadman Campbell know the challenge ahead of Saturday’s game with Hampton and Pirates quarterback Deondre Francois. Francois, formerly of Florida State, has thrown for 784 yards and 10 touchdowns and rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns this season.
The Lions hope their production last Saturday with turnovers (three) and negative plays with sacks and tackles for loss (seven) carry over to this weekend.
“The whole body of work, I thought we played well (last week),” Campbell said. “We’ve still got (things) to correct, but we’re playing better.”
Evans said the focus in practice this week is on the little things. For example, the defense is still working on limiting missed assignments in man coverage or when there’s a blitz that lead to big plays. Those are things Campbell wants cleaned up.
But the good news is for UNA, those big plays haven’t happened often when the numbers are considered. The Lions have allowed opposing offenses an average of three plays of 20 or more yards this season. That number includes two plays in the fourth quarter of the 41-21 win over Presbyterian when the game was already decided.
The most important stat, however is touchdowns. Since the 61-point outburst Montana put on UNA in week two, the opposing team’s final score has dropped each game.
“We’ve improved since then,” Campbell said. “We’ve added some things that have helped put our kids in a position to be successful. Hopefully we can continue to improve as the season goes on.”
The defensive players prepare for turnover situations with a “takeaway” circuit in practice. But often times in games, it’s dependent on coverage. UNA played a lot of zone against Presbyterian, which allowed the defensive backs to have eyes in the backfield and anticipate a pass.
Couple that with pressure on the quarterback and there's opportunity for errant throws, fumbles, etc. All of which are important when facing a quarterback like Francois who can make plays both with his arm and with his legs.
“I gotta give it to him, he’s a great player,” Evans said. “You go in there and respect the guy, but we’re going to make him as uncomfortable as possible. We’ll see what happens, but we feel good about our chances.”
