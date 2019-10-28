KENNESAW, Ga. — Of all the things the North Alabama offense did differently on offense in Saturday's 41-17 loss to Kennesaw State, it started with a change of who was behind center.
Blake Dever, a junior transfer from Iowa Central Community College, made his first start with the Lions, replacing Christian Lopez.
Dever, who met with the coaches and learned of his opportunity to start last Sunday, led the Lions on a seven-play, 65-yard touchdown drive to start the game. He finished 23 for 32 for 261 yards, a touchdown and an interception.
“My first pass, I was a little shaky with it, but I’ve played, I’ve played a bunch of games in my life,” Dever said. “I felt like once I got rhythm and stuff, it’d be pretty good.”
For the most part, that rang true for Dever, as his first touchdown came on a 28-yard pass to Terence Humphrey Jr. early in the second quarter. At one point, he had the Lions offense moving the ball well, up 14-13. But once the Kennesaw State defense got cranked up, the offense slowed down. Dever was sacked three times throughout the game.
His lone interception came at the goal line. with under five minutes left in the game as the Lions were attempting to put more points on the board
Head coach Chris Willis was pleased with how he performed, affirming the decision he and his staff made following last week’s 25-20 loss to Charleston Southern.
“I thought (he) stepped in and did a good job,” Willis said. “We needed him to have a good week of practice (and) he had a great week of practice. We did some things offensively today, I saw some things we can use.”
Dever had success throwing quick outs and screens to both receivers and running backs. Andre Little, the beneficiary of a lot of the passes, finished with six catches for 91 yards. Jaxton Carson also got involved, with four catches for 25 yards to go along with his six carries for 47 yards.
Although the outcome wasn’t what he wanted, Dever liked how the offense kept pushing at the end of the game. The rain picked up, which Willis think made the ball a bit slippery and hard to get out of his hand, which could have contributed to the interception.
“The way we operated, we had heart to come out and move the ball,” Dever said. “We just said (forget) it man, let’s go win the game. I took a couple shots, but I was doing it for the team. I just want us to win.”
Dever complimented offensive coordinator Ryan Aplin and the creativity of his plays on offense, but also for how he got him prepared for the game.
“He wanted to slow it down for me a little bit, he wanted me to feel comfortable,” Dever said. “He wanted to set me up for success.”
Aplin brought Dever in last spring and told him to be prepared just in case something happened to Christian Lopez.
Ever since, Dever said he’s spent time focusing on the “little things” like taking notes in the meeting room and spending extra time on film.
As the Lions begin preparing for the final home game of the season Saturday against Campbell, Dever said he’ll continue to focus on the little things to improve his game, which he said he has plenty of room to. Now with that first start under his belt, there’s a bit of the confidence he needed to get going.
“I’m ready to go, I’ve been ready to go,” Dever said.
