AUSTIN, Texas – University of North Alabama senior safety K.J. Smith of Perry, Ga., has been named to the 2019 Academic All-America® Division I Football Team selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA).
Smith becomes UNA's first Division I Academic All-America selection in any sport since the Lions began their transition in 2018.
An Interdisciplinary Studies major with an emphasis in Health, Smith has a perfect 4.00 GPA and was previously selected CoSIDA Academic All-District, Big South Conference Scholar Athlete of the Year and a finalist for the Doris Robinson National FCS Scholar Athlete of the Year.
A two-year starter at safety for the Lions, Smith finished the 2019 season with 54 tackles, including 32 solo stops. He had 1.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, eight pass break-ups and one forced fumble.
Smith's selection marks the 25th time that a UNA student-athlete has been selected Academic All-America® and he is the eighth Lion to earn first-team honors. UNA's previous Academic All-America football selections include Eddie Evans in 1995, Will Batson in 2009 and Lee Mayhall in 2014 and 2015.
The 2019 Academic All-America football team is headlined by University of Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert, who was named the Academic All-American of the Year.
(0) comments
