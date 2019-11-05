Over the last few weeks, there wasn’t always agreement between quarterback Christian Lopez and the North Alabama staff, but when the time came for him to help deliver a win, he came through.
Lopez, who was replaced by Blake Deven in last week’s game against Kennesaw State, came off the bench on Saturday to lead the game-winning drive in a 25-24 win over Campbell. The winnig drive was capped by a 20-yard field goal from Joe Gurley. In the process, Lopez helped himself and 11 other seniors honored Saturday to celebrate a victory in their final home game at Braly Stadium.
The quarterback from Henderson, Nevada, isn’t about revenge or proving people wrong, but he’s happy with the way his last home game ended.
“I just wanted to create a culture for this team,” Lopez said after the game. “If I leave something, it’s just ‘never quit, and just try to do right, if you commit to something, stay committed.’ That’s what I did for my teammates and I’m going to continue to do it.”
Head coach Chris Willis understands if Lopez didn’t always agree with the decisions made over the last two weeks, but he also recognized that Lopez’ ability helped win the game.
He complimented the senior’s ability to run, highlighted by a 14-yard run to get the Campbell 11-yard line on the game-winning drive.
“Once he got in there, he got going,” Willis said. “I’m glad to see him come in and finish it out.”
Andre Little, who was a huge part of Saturday’s win with six catches for 118 yards, a 94-yard kickoff return and a 39-yard grab on a pass from Lopez on the game-winning drive, had some high praise for Lopez, as well.
Little explained that his performance says a lot about him as a teammate. He never saw him complain because he wasn’t playing.
“He’s always ready to come in and make an impact and that’s what he did,” Little said.
While Lopez and Little were factors in helping get the win, the player who’s field goal was good as time expired was Gurley. The junior kicker/punter has shown strengths in many areas of special teams this season, but he’s struggled at various times with extra-point attempts.
Willis joked after the game about considering taking a penalty to move back five yards to ensure Gurley would make it.
“He’s like my golf swing, I’m a good driver, but when I get close I can’t chip,” Willis said, with a laugh. “But I’m glad for Joe, he’s worked his tail off.”
Willis said with only 12 seniors, it's the smallest senior class he's been around since he's been at UNA. Nevertheless, he emphasized the importance of the win meant for them and his team.
"To play on senior day like this, and send these guys out, I was glad," Willis said.
In year two of the transition to NCAA Division I, the road hasn’t always been easy.
Wins this season have come at a premium, injuries riddled the team, players dealt with personal tragedies and the losses were piling up.
But after Saturday’s win, the Lions snapped a three-game losing streak and players like senior running back Terence Humphrey Jr. felt like everything came together the way it was supposed to be.
“Means a lot, we’ve had a lot of trouble this year,” Humphrey said. “I’m just so glad we finished today. It feels good.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.