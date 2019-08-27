North Alabama returned to the practice field Monday, a day after heavy rain chased them inside to Flowers Hall as the countdown to Thursday’s season opener continued.
Although the Lions couldn’t get as much accomplished as coach Chris Willis wanted after giving the team two days off, he’s pleased with where his team is at heading toward kickoff.
Willis said most of the game plan for Western Illinois is in place and the two-deep depth chart is mostly set.
“The offense and defense definitely have an idea of what they want to do,” Willis said. “We kind of introduced them to Western Illinois last week. On Tuesday, we’ll kind of put in plan two if plan one isn’t working and then on Wednesday, we’ll clean it all up.”
Willis said Western Illinois, which is coming off a 5-6 season that included a 4-4 mark in the Missouri Valley Conference, looks to have good size at most positions.
“I think every team we play is going to have good size,” he said. “I’m not saying they don’t have good speed. There’s a lot of similarities between them and Southern Utah as far as size.”
Willis said it looks as if Western Illinois will try to play power football. Their smallest offensive lineman is center Kyle Sanft, who is listed at 6-feet-4, 286 pounds. Three of the offensive linemen tip the scales at 300-plus pounds.
“Based on last year’s film, they are going to get into some of these big-boy formations as we call them,” he said. “A lot of two tight-end sets.”
Western Illinois has 10 tight ends listed on a roster that lists 29 junior college or four-year transfers.
“They look like they want to run the ball at you – the want to control the game, control the clock with the run game and then throw in some play-action pass and throw over top of you,” Willis said. “Based on last year’s film it looks like they want to establish the run game and set the tone that they are bigger and stronger and are going to push you off the ball.”
Western Illinois will feature a new quarterback. Connor Sampson, who threw only 14 passes in 2018, takes over. It returns four starters of the offensive line.
The teams had a common opponent last year in North Dakota State, with UNA losing 38-7 and Western Illinois falling 34-7.
The Fighting Leathernecks have a new defensive coordinator in Tom Anthony, who took over after three years at Texas Southern, so there is somewhat of an unknown there in the Lions’ preparations.
Willis said offensive coordinator Ryan Aplin is impressed with what Anthony did with his defense at Texas Southern and expects to see a similar scheme Thursday.
“Most coordinators, even though you take a new job you are going to do what you do,” Willis said.
Western Illinois will try to fill holes left with the departure of Khalen Saunders, a defensive lineman selected in the third round of the NFL draft by the Kansas City Chiefs, leading tackler Quentin Moon and Pete Swenson, who had a team-high 14.5 sacks.
--
Notebook
UNA released its depth chart and there were few surprises. Three quarterbacks are listed as backups to starter Christian Lopez, with no clear-cut No. 2. The running back rotation will feature Ron Thompson, Ju’Won Howell and Terence Humphrey.
First-team receivers are Dexter Boykin, Jakoby Byrd, Cortez Hall and Andre Little.
Ethan McMullan, Noah Stern, Jake Whitehead, Cody Mann and Zach Davis will start on the offensive line, with Corson Swan the starter at tight end.
On defense, Will Evans, Jalen Dread and Jakob Cummings are listed as the No. 1 linebackers, with Caleb Dawson, Kendric Haynes and Nate Reed listed at No. 2.
The secondary will feature K.J. Smith and D’Andre Hart at safety, with A.J. Bracey and Will Singleton at corner.
Charlie Ryan, Brady Owensby, Brodric Martin and Wallace Cowins are listed as No. 1 on the defensive line.
Joe Gurley will handle punting and kicking.
