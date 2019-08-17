It’s getting to be crunch time for North Alabama’s football team as the Lions have their second and final scrimmage of fall practice at Braly Stadium today.
Although coach Chris Willis and his staff evaluate players on a daily basis after each practice, today's scrimmage — likely to be approximately 90 plays — is another opportunity for players to make an impression.
Those impressions can lead to a spot in the rotation or a lesser role heading into the season. With the Aug. 29 opener vs Western Illinois just 12 days away after the scrimmage, the staff must determine quickly which players are going to be heavily involved in preparing for the season opener and get them as many reps as possible when implementing the game plan.
Key position battles continue at running back, backup quarterback and in the secondary, Willis said earlier this week.
At running back, Willis said that Ron Thompson kind of seems to be “an emerging guy.”
“He’s right there,” Willis said. “Ju’Won Howell is right there on his heels. Terence Humphrey is going to play and help us. He’s gonna play. We haven’t seen a lot of Jaxton Carson. He’s been out with a hamstring. He’ll be back. He’s a thicker back and he brings a lot to the table. We just haven’t seen him enough.”
Thompson is a junior college transfer from Pearl River (Mississippi). Howell is redshirt freshman from Lanett, while Carson is sophomore from Central-Phenix City.
Humphrey is the leading returning rusher from last season’s 7-3 team.
Willis said there is an ongoing battle to see who slides in behind Christian Lopez as the No. 2 quarterback.
Willis said each of the backups have been impressive on certain days, making for a difficult decision. Blake Dever and Rett Files seem to be the top two candidates to win the battle. Files played in one game last season and is a redshirt freshman. Dever is a well-traveled redshirt junior, having spent time at Savannah State, Arkansas State and Iowa Central Community College. True freshman Ryan Eledge is also taking snaps, while Duncan Hodges is still in the mix but has also been moved to tight end.
“We met with him, and I think he has found a home,” Willis said of Hodges. “He’s a big body, athletic and if he is not going to be our No. 2 quarterback, then that’s where he needs to be. He’s done really well at tight end.”
Hodges’ move is not finalized, Willis said.
“I’m not going to rule out that you won’t see him playing quarterback some,” he said. “He’s had a really good camp.”
Willis said he might not have a decision on the backup QB until game week.
“I don’t know if that battle is one of those that is going to carry us into game week mode, and you just have to know as a coach that you go with a gut feeling that in this situation we need to go with this particular quarterback,” Willis said. “It’s just a good little battle.”
Willis said he’s ready to see the season get started to see what kind of team the Lions will be.
“I like our team,” he said. “At some point we got a line up and play somebody else, and that’s Western Illinois, and get a better gauge where we’re at. You don’t know, maybe you are not as good as you think or maybe you aren’t as bad as you think.”
