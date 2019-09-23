JACKSONVILLE — North Alabama has shown moments of its ability to compete at the Division-I level this season.
The problem, however, is that those moments come in spurts, rather than consistently throughout the game. The last two weeks it was good play in the first half, but poor execution down the stretch. In Saturday’s 30-12 loss to Jacksonville State, it was a slow start, but a better second half.
“We gotta start capitalizing,” senior safety D’Andre Hart said. “We gotta capitalize more, we gotta play a whole full game.”
After falling behind 23-6 at halftime, UNA didn’t give up a point in the third quarter and came within 11 points of tying the game. The offense, which struggled to move the ball in the first half, finished with 343 total yards to JSU’s 374.
But it was one big play in the second half — a 53-yard touchdown pass from JSU quarterback Zerrick Cooper to wide receiver Josh Pearson, that made the difference.
“We had some opportunities there in the second half,” head coach Chris Willis said. “I thought we moved the ball … (but) they got the points and we didn’t.”
Hart, who finished as the leading tackler with eight, said it was good to see his team in the second half respond after the last two games. In those games, the Lions allowed 76 points and scored only six points in losses to Montana and Alabama A&M after leading at halftime.
UNA forced to the Gamecocks to punt four times in the second half. Willis said the coaches adjusted by playing different coverages, including one that had the defensive backs moved up. While it worked for the most part, it was the reason JSU was able to get touchdown passes of 67 and 53 yards from Cooper to Pearson.
“Outside of the two big plays, our defense played really well,” Willis said. (When) we went with a lot more different looks, you take chances when you do that. It allows big plays though.”
Jakobi Byrd was a beneficiary of the improved offense in the second half. The redshirt sophomore finished with eight catches for 85 yards. He said the players and coaches came in the locker room at halftime and discussed a game plan to move the ball more effectively.
He credited the play calling that got him open in the second half, often in situations where it looked like a Lions’ drive might stall.
“It wasn’t the outcome that we wanted, but it’s still a good thing to see,” Byrd said. “Only thing we got to do now is put a whole game together.”
Byrd summed up the focus for the Lions as they head into the second half of its season, playing primarily teams from the Big South conference. Players repeated their usual comments after a loss, including watching the film and fixing mistakes.
But Willis is confident his team will continue to improve.
“We’re going to be okay,” Willis said. “I like our team, we’re good.”
