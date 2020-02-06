North Alabama finished National Signing Day by adding two more players, both on the defensive side of the ball.
Terrell Townsend, a graduate transfer defensive end from San Jose State and Giancarlo Margarejo, a cornerback from Central Clearwater Catholic in Florida, signed with UNA on Wednesday.
The additions leave room for potentially two more players, head coach Chris Willis said. The Lions will have flexibility on when they choose to bring them in, as it could be any point before the beginning of practice in the fall.
This year’s class was loaded with transfer players, in hopes for the Lions to improve the roster to compete at the FCS level, both in the Big South and beyond.
“This is the year of the transfer,” Willis said. “It’ll be the opposite next year. We’re building for the future, yeah, there's no doubt about that, but we’ve also got to win now.”
Townsend, a 6-foot-4, 265-pound defensive end, is from Oakland, California, and spent the last three seasons with San Jose State.
Willis explained he got the sense that Townsend wanted a landing spot for one more year to prove himself in hopes of pursuing a professional career.
But for UNA, he joins a group that has key returners like Wallace Cowins Jr. (third on team in tackles with 66) and Devonte Toles (38 tackles, two sacks).
“We’re fired up about (Townsend),” Willis said. “He’s an older, mature kid who’s been through it. We’re going to have (some) of the best-looking defensive ends. They’re going to look the part.”
Margarero, from Clearwater, Florida, was coached by Chris Harvey, who was an assistant offensive line coach at UNA in 2011. He stands at 6 feet, 175 pounds, which naturally, the first thing that stuck out to the staff was his length.
“(Harvey) knows us and put us on him,” Willis said. “We really like him.”
Along with the two signees, Willis confirmed the Lions have added 10 players as preferred walk-ons. Of those 10 is Mars Hill offensive lineman Logan McInnish, who is staying local and will continue his career at North Alabama.
The biggest factor that played in his decision was being close to home.
“I really just wanted to be welcomed,” McInnish said Wednesday. “ I felt at home with UNA being right down the street so it was just a good fit for me.”
He is the third Mars Hill athlete to join the Lions program, along with OL Mack McCluskey (signed in December) and long snapper Ty Kircharr (joined as PWO in December).
The remaining two spots are dependent on several factors, such as grades and injuries and how spring practice. Willis explained the number was a rough estimate.
The plan is to add another interior defensive lineman as well as a safety. If there’s room for a third, it will likely be on the offensive side of the ball, such as a tight end or a tackle.
UNA will enter spring practice starting Feb. 12 with 96 players on the roster, leaving the staff confident for its second full season in NCAA Division-I.
“Everything is starting to come around like it's supposed to be,” Willis said.
