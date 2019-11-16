North Alabama ends its season today at Gardner-Webb against a Runnin' Bulldogs team who, in a lot of ways, has endured some of the same results as the Lions.
Kicking off at 1:30 p.m. at Spangler Stadium in Boiling Springs, North Carolina, today’s game brings different variations of importance for head coach Chris Willis and the players. For one, it’s an opportunity to win on the road for the first time this season and also send the seniors off as winners.
But Willis, another key point is avoiding the bad feeling of a loss heading into the offseason.
“To win this game, you know you leave the football season and you don’t come around again until next, probably end of July,” Willis said. “That's how long you gotta sit around and go, last game we played, this is what happened.”
Both teams are 3-7 and have played similar opponents, both in the Big South and out of conference. The Runnin’ Bulldogs fell to No. 21 Wofford, East Carolina and Charlotte at the beginning of the season while the Lions had losses to No. 5 Montana and Jacksonville State.
Defensively, both teams struggle stopping the run, the Lions allow 218.6 yards per game while the Runnin’ Bulldogs allow 258.5. The trend of similarities continue on the offensive side of the ball, with both teams averaging over 300 yards of offense.
“It’s almost like a mirror of the two schools,” Willis said, recalling a thought that came up in an interview with a radio station that covers Gardner-Webb.
UNA enters the game with the offensive line, an important position group for the Lions, hobbled. Center Cody Mann and guard Jacob Gentle entered last week’s game with Monmouth still recovering from previous injuries and went down during the game, only to return. Starting tackle Ethan McMullan, who is a key player, also didn't play in the game and isn't expected to today.
Still, Willis said the group is “glued together” and just trying to hold on until the end of the season.
Senior tackle Zach Davis has been impressed with his teammates ability to persevere, especially with players who might have to step in and play out of position with the amount of injuries piling up.
“It’s been wonderful to see all these guys fight through adversity,” Davis said. “(It) has been a huge thing for us, its really showed me that this really means a lot to us.”
The players recognize Gardner-Webb has had a similar season to UNA, but to them, it doesn’t matter. Davis said any team can win on any given Saturday, so taking stock of how a team has done in previous games doesn’t really help.
“It’s just another game,” Davis said. “(In this league) there’s no teams that are any slouches, you have to bring it every single week. Honestly, to me, if we play our game, we should leave there with a victory.”
