North Alabama coaches and players understand that they're in the tough part of the Lions’ transition from NCAA Division II to Division I FCS better than anyone.
At 2-5, it would be easy to be frustrated, but UNA is encouraged by how the season has gone in its first full season in the Big South conference. In all but one game, the Lions have held a lead at some point throughout a game.
“We have not quit,” head coach Chris Willis said. “If you saw us play every game this year. We haven’t quit. I know it’s frustrating. Could we have won maybe two to three more games? Yeah we could have, but it’s not just that simple to roll up win games just because we were doing it in Division II.”
The problem is the Lions still haven’t found a way to go from playing well in spurts to putting it all together for an entire game. UNA will see if it can do that today against No. 6 Kennesaw State at Fifth-Third Bank Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia.
Wide receiver Cortez Hall said players realize most of the outcomes in games are due to mistakes they’ve made on the field each week when they watch the film.
To him, it’s about each player on the offensive side of the ball being in sync on each play.
“It’s always the stuff that we do,” Hall said. “It’s not just anybody else being flat out better than us.”
Defensive lineman Brady Owensby said understands the youth the Lions have on the team with only 13 seniors. But Willis thinks it contributes to the make-up of the team.
Sometimes with younger players, Willis explained, there are mistakes. But there's also a sense of players wanting to prove themselves because they have multiple years remaining in the program. He's seen that play out on the field.
"The potential is there. We (get) upset because we’re such a great team," Owensby said. "We wouldn’t be as mad if we didn't think we were able to win every game that we’ve played in."
Defensive coordinator Steadman Campbell hasn't seen players lose any confidence despite the team's record. In his eyes, the players have continued to take coaching and practiced well like they have throughout the course of the season.
"They understand the week in, week out grind of making a transition to a higher classification is going to wear on you, Campbell said. "We’ve shown we can compete with everybody we’ve played with, we just gotta do it on a more consistent basis."
Injury update
A few UNA players were banged up after the 25-20 loss to Charleston Southern last Saturday.
Safety D'Andre Hart exited the game with an apparent knee injury, but he is expected to play today. Defensive end Charlie Ryan suffered a shoulder injury and as of Tuesday, Willis said it didn't look like he would be able to go.
Cody Mann didn't practice this week and was in a walking boot, but Willis said on Tuesday the staff thinks he'll be able to play.
