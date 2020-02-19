Ryan Aplin is stepping down as offensive coordinator of the North Alabama football team to become co-offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Western Kentucky.
UNA head coach Chris Willis said after Tuesday's practice Aplin told the team he’s no longer the UNA offensive coordinator.
WKU offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis called Monday night and offered Aplin the job, which he accepted. Western Kentucky is a member of the Football Bowl Subdivision.
“I’m (excited) to learn from those guys and take the next step in my career, but also painful (to leave) at the same time,” Aplin said. “It’s an opportunity I couldn’t pass up. The biggest thing is it's about the people. I’m going to a place that reminds me a lot of (UNA), in terms of the people, and that’s important.”
Aplin had a brief interview with Western Kentucky after meeting a few of the coaches at the American Football Coaches Association convention in January. Aplin met head coach Tyson Helton and Ellis previously while working at UT-Chattanooga.
“That’s just part of (coaching), unfortunately,” Willis said. “I hate it. I thought Ryan did a good job. He’s a competitor and he’s got a lot of energy brought to the table. (But) it's a career move.”
Already five practices into the spring, Willis said for now the offense will be run by committee. Offensive line coach Zach Lisko will handle the run game, while new wide receivers coach Tyler Rice will handle the passing game.
Willis explained there is not a timeline for a new hire, as he’s focused on finishing out the spring. The week after, however, he said the focus will be on finding the right person for the job.
Willis noticed players were visibly disappointed when Aplin broke the news. Aplin said it was one of the tougher things he’s ever had to do, even though it wasn't the first time he has changed jobs.
“Without these kids, the coaches that I’ve gotten a chance to work with, I would not have gotten this opportunity,” Aplin said. “That’s one thing I wanted them to hear from me, how grateful my family was to them (and) the work they put in.”
Afterward, Willis met with a few of the players to reassure them a good culture was already in place.
While the timing isn’t the best halfway through spring practice, Willis understands there’s never really a good time to leave.
“I’ve reassured (the players) that nothing is going to change, we’re going to keep rolling on,” Willis said.
First and foremost, Willis said he’s happy for Aplin rather than upset he’s lost his offensive coordinator. It’s a vertical move for a coach Willis considers to have a bright future.
“We had a good coach,” Willis said. “He’s well connected, he’s got a lot of connections. I've said this all along, we’ll see Ryan one day on TV.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.