North Alabama linebacker Will Evans said the last time he didn’t play any football games in September was seventh grade.
For Evans and the rest of the Lions, a September without football is the new reality they’re facing this season, another caveat to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has changed the course of college sports since early March.
Amid all the negatives, there are positives. UNA announced Tuesday three out of the four games the Lions are playing this fall, including a home game at Braly Stadium against Jacksonville State on Oct. 17, a trip to Southern Miss on Nov. 7 and another trip to BYU on Nov. 21 to close the season.
The Lions plan is to open the season Oct. 3 with another opponent that has yet to be announced but is expected to be official soon.
“We weren't going to sit around and wait,” UNA head coach Chris Willis said. “That’s what (UNA athletic director) Mark Linder and I discussed. We wanted to move forward with a plan.”
The Lions players met with Willis and Linder following the suspension of practice on Aug. 8 voicing their concerns with testing protocols and eligibility.
The conversation served as a springboard for the program to put plans in place, already preparing to play non-conference games before the decision from the Big South moved conference games to the spring on Aug. 12.
First and foremost, testing protocols were adopted, spearheaded by the work of the athletic training staff led by head athletic trainer Josh Penny.
The Lions will test weekly with a 72-hour turnover rate for results, with players expected to test on Tuesdays. If a player tests positive, they will quarantine for 10 days and follow up with a cardiologist to check for any heart complications as a result of a positive case.
“We looked at our protocol, some of our partnerships that we have locally, it just worked out well,” Linder said. "Not every FCS program can do this, but (we can) because of our community. … Partnerships, corporate partnerships, all these relationships that you've built, they now come back and say, ‘Hey we can help you do this. We can help you.' Without those partners, I don't know how we would be able to pull it off.”
As the Lions get closer to kickoff, Linder said the program is looking into providing antigen testing before games to ensure the players are healthy to play.
There’s only one chance to watch the Lions play at Braly Stadium this fall, and Linder said the plan is to limit capacity to 50 percent, roughly 7,500 seats. Screening will take place around the perimeter of the stadium with a temperature check and masks are required for entry.
Linder did also mention priority access will likely be reserved for donors, specifically members of the UNA Sportsmans' Club.
As far as the actual game taking place at Braly, Willis said the top priority was securing the game against Jacksonville State. UNA last hosted the Gamecocks in 1992.
Players are excited, too.
“Jacksonville State, for sure,” UNA wide receiver Cortez Hall said when asked what game he’s the most excited about. “Simply because of the rivalry and we want to get them back for last year. I think we got a lot better since last year and I'm very confident in the team.”
So after months of wondering what might happen from the conference and the NCAA, the Lions now have clarity with a plan of their own.
Evans said in early June that having his teammates back on campus felt like a “new sense of normal,” even without knowing what the future holds.
Now, the uncertainty of the last two months is behind him.
“It feels great. … Now, it feels good,” Evans said. “(Sure), we’ll have a challenging schedule, (but) you want to face the best competition possible, this is a stepping stone for us honestly.”
Both Willis and Linder didn’t choose to focus on the outlook of a spring season, but rather highlight the positives from a four-game fall schedule. The expectation is that players will be able to retain eligibility, putting them another year closer to being able to compete for postseason championships.
“This plan allows us to close the gap quickly than we would have had any other way,” Linder said. “It allows us to hone our craft and do it safely.”
