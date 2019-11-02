For the seniors on the North Alabama football team, today’s game against Campbell will be their last at Braly Stadium.
Some have transferred in from other schools, some signed with the Lions four years ago, and others even walked on to the team. All of UNA’s seniors, however, are relishing the chance when they step on the field to face the Fighting Camels at 1:30 p.m.
“I want to go out with a bang," linebacker Jalen Dread said. “I know all the other seniors, they want to go out with a bang, too. Last home game … it should be a good one.”
Offensive coordinator Ryan Aplin explained how important these types of games are, given the fact he’s been there before, having played quarterback at Arkansas State.
Aplin got the chance to finish his career in 2012 with a 45-0 win over Middle Tennessee State at home, so he’s hoping the same for his players today.
“These guys have done so much for this university, these seniors. They’ve been through transition,” Aplin said. “To be able to send them out with a win on their last home game, that’s important to me.”
A.J. Bracey came to UNA from Jones County (Mississippi) Community College. Now three years in, he’s thought a little bit about this being his last game, but he’s trying not to in order to enjoy it.
“I think its going to come up on me once it hits,” Bracey said. “But I enjoyed it, everything I worked for, I got it. In the years to come, UNA is going to be dangerous.”
Jalen Dread made his way to Florence after playing at South Carolina for two seasons. Not only is this Dread’s last home game with Lions, it’ll likely be the last time his entire family is able to see him play college football with the remaining two games being on the road in New Jersey (Monmouth) and North Carolina (Gardner-Webb).
What’s on his mind, however, is that at this point, after playing football his entire life, he only has a few more guaranteed games left.
“It’s finally coming to an end; it’s bittersweet for sure,” Dread said.
When Dread left South Carolina in 2017, he said he had to take time to sit down and decide where he wanted to end up. Two years later, he finds himself satisfied with the decision he made.
“I found myself at UNA and in Florence. It’s been a fun time, and I’ve had a blast since I’ve been here. I appreciate UNA, all the stuff UNA has done for me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.