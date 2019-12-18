North Alabama football looks to add to its roster on the first day of the early signing period today, but the Lions have already received good news.
NCAA rules prohibit coaches from talking about prospective signees, but six players have released their commitments publicly on Twitter ahead of today’s events. Four junior college transfers and one NCAA Division-I transfer made it known they will be making their way to Florence.
Of those six, the earliest to commit was offensive lineman Christian Barnes, who tweeted his decision on Dec. 8. Barnes previously played at Jones Community College. Long snapper Brett Burton, who previously played at East Mississippi Community College, committed on Dec. 10.
Defensive back Kyree Fields, from Hinds Community College, announced his commitment Monday, along with cornerback Jonathan Jordan, also from Hinds.
Kedonis Haslem, who transferred from Toledo, publicly committed on Dec. 14. Haslem played high school football at St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida.
The latest to commit was offensive lineman Cam Watson, who previously played at Northwest Mississippi Community College. He announced his commitment Tuesday.
After finishing a 4-7 season, coach Chris Willis indicated the importance of adding depth up front. With the public commitments, it appears the Lions are positioned to strengthen the position.
“We’ve got to get better at offensive line, that’s our position to recruit,” Willis said in late November.
Willis also explained the need to add players in the secondary with the departure of seniors D’Andre Hart and A.J. Bracey. With the two defensive backs in Fields and Jordan announcing their pledge, the Lions took a step in the direction of added depth in that area, as well.
Burton’s commitment is also good news for UNA, as last season’s long snapper Austin Underwood, has graduated, filling an immediate need.
The Lions likely will add several more players in the early signing period, and then round out the class in February.
