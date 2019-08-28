Will Evans will spend tonight contemplating all of his assignments for North Alabama’s Thursday night's season opener against Western Illinois in Braly Stadium.
Evans, UNA’s junior Mike linebacker, said he’ll stay up late watching film, and then when he finally does go to bed he’ll be visualizing the game.
“Pretty much all that will be going through my mind is the game plan we have in place, how we will execute that, the checks I have to make,” said Evans, who is the second-leading tackler returning this year. “They are a team that is going to try to pound the ball at us. It’s something we are ready for the challenge. I’m going to get locked in, get my guys ready to roll and get this win.”
Kickoff for the season opener is 7 p.m. Thursday. UNA is coming off a 7-3 season, while Missouri Western of the Missouri Valley Conference was 5-6 last season.
Evans has more responsibilities this season as the Mike linebacker, which is a new role for him.
“It’s a big change for me at Mike because I have to make the checks and the calls, know my gaps, my alignments and my fits," he said. "I have to make sure my guys are in the best spot to win.”
One thing for sure is that Evans, a junior from Haleyville, will be watching film after the final team meeting today after dinner. But that’s not unusual.
“I am a film junkie,’ he said. “Coach can tell you that I have to ask for the key to get in the film room sometimes.”
On game day, players will go to class in the morning the morning and convene at the athletic annex to begin preparing for the game.
“We’ll have meetings, I’ll eat the pregame meal, go home and put on a coat and tie for Lions Walk and go,” Evans said.
While Evans goes through his checklist, coach Chris Willis said he probably won’t get much sleep while he goes over various scenarios in his mind.
“Some people say they are nervous all week and get worked up,” Willis said. “For me it’s always usually the night before.”
Willis said he doesn’t think much about the opponent, though. Instead, he’s wondering if he and the staff have overlooked any details that might end up being the difference in the game.
“It’s never about the opponent for me,” he said. “It’s always been that way for me. That might be what some coaches. For me, they are going to do what they do. I’m always concerned about us.”
For Willis, the concerns include special teams play and executing plays the way they are drawn up.
“Are we making the right call for our coach?” he said “Are we putting them in the right position? Are we OK with our conditioning? All those things. It’s all going through my mind. We can be up three touchdowns and I am still going to think that way. I worry about what we can do to give ourselves a chance to win.”
Willis said the concern is mostly so that when the game is over, he and his team can be at ease knowing they did everything possible to win.
“I want to be able to walk off the field knowing we did all we could do and they were just better than us, or we did all we could do and it showed and we came out victorious,” he said. “I just don’t want that feeling of all we had to do was block that one guy, make that one extra point or cover that one kick and we would have won the game.”
