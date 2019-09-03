Fresh off a win over Western Illinois and a weekend off, North Alabama’s football team began preparing for a road trip to Montana for a Saturday night date with the 23rd-ranked Grizzlies Monday.
It will be UNA’s first road game and the first dating back to last October when it won at Jackson State.
Coach Chris Willis also assessed the play of the Lions in their Thursday night win, saying that most of the mistakes he and his coaches saw when reviewing game film were correctable.
What impressed him the most was the effort with which the Lions played.
“The effort was unbelievable — special teams, offense, defense,” he said. “The energy level of just the players getting to the ball on defense and the offense playing with urgency — you have to at least do that. That’s the one thing that helps the coach out — we don’t have to coach effort.”
Not that it was a perfect game. Willis saw things his team didn’t do correctly.
“Did they get beat on a block? Did they not run a route deep enough? Yeah, that happened. But they did it full speed,” he said.
He said the obvious mistakes can be easily fixed. For example, on the punt that was blocked by Western Illinois that resulted in a touchdown it was a matter one block being missed.
“It was as simple as just block that one guy and the punt doesn’t get blocked,” he said. “We missed a block on a kickoff return. Offensively and defensively, it was just simple stuff. We have to get that coached up and corrected. I don’t want to take anything away from (Western Illinois) because they played hard and wanted to win the game, but it was more just self-inflicted.”
The Lions now turn their attention to a Montana team that opened with a 31-17 win over South Dakota. In that game, Dalton Sneed passed for 427 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions. He was 37 of 42, and receivers Samuel Akem and Samori Toure combined for 18 catches for 300 yards and two scores.
Montana’s ground game was not much of a factor, totaling 88 yards on 29 carries.
Willis said he sensed a different vibe at practice Monday.
“I can see the energy,” he said. “It’s like, we’re excited. We went to North Dakota State. We know what it’s like to play in that type of atmosphere. They’ve got some confidence. It’s not overconfidence. They just feel really good. We’re 1-0, people didn’t give us a chance in that first game. They feel like we are going to take that same role on. I think we have embraced that underdog role right now.”
--
UNA notebook
Players honored: Two Lions received Big South accolades for their performances against Western Illinois. Terence Humphrey was named offensive player of the week after rushing for 113 yards on 12 carries, including a game-sealing 62-yard touchdown run. It was his career-high with the Lions.
Gurley was the special teams player of the week after making field goals of 42 and 48 yards. He also punted seven times for a 40-yard average.
