FLORENCE — North Alabama had a morning session for its second preseason camp practice Tuesday, and once again head coach Chris Willis was happy with what he saw.
"I thought it was definitely a little bit better than what I saw yesterday," Willis said. "It was a good practice and I thought we were more consistent from start to finish than we were yesterday. Wednesday, we started slow but finished strong and today we had a strong start but fell off a little at the end.”
Willis and his staff are working with approximately 100 players in preparation for the Aug. 29 opener against Western Illinois at Braly Stadium.
"Our guys are having to learn to practice together and adapt to some new players and that takes time," Willis added. "I think each day will get better and we should settle in after four or five practices. Overall, I'm seeing a lot more positives than negatives."
Willis is eager to see how several position battles shake out over the duration of camp. One position in particular he is looking at is in the secondary where safety K.J. is the lone returning starter. He said there are plenty of talented players in the mix, but the coaching staff has yet to figure out a pecking order.
“It’s probably one of the deepest positions out here,” Willis said. “Outside of K.J., I’m not sure who the other starters are. There is a lot of competition. It’s a youthful group with some guys lacking some experience. So, there are a lot of question marks about who are going to be the guys.”
Willis said the Lions are still searching for some help at a few positions, including offensive line.
“I feel good about the first through six or seven offensive linemen, but I am concerned about depth,” he said. “It’s going to take a lot more than that. You have to have about 10 offensive linemen to make it through a season, and that’s with no injuries."
UNA was recruiting several additional offensive linemen but they opted for other opportunities.
“We thought we were going to pull a couple of them but at the last minute we didn’t get them,” Willis said. “A lot of it goes back to us not being able to play in postseason play. That’s the one thing that hurt us in recruiting, but we are on a couple of players.”
UNA can add players up until school starts.
A lot of the position concerns will be answered once the Lions get into full pads and begin contact drills. However, it is a double-edged sword when it comes to preseason contact practices. Obviously, coaches want to protect players from injury as much as possible, but they also need to see players perform in game-type situations.
“I go back to coach (Bobby) Wallace; I did learn some things from him,” Willis said. “We have to tackle. We have to have contact. You can’t go through camp without doing it. But you have to limit yourself. You have to be careful how much of it you do. The last thing you want to do is get somebody hurt.”
UNA practices at 3:15 p.m. today.
